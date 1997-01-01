Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: The gods must be angry

April 2022 News

At the time of writing, parts of KwaZulu-Natal are coming to grips with the magnitude of the damage caused by flooding of catastrophic proportions, with more rain forecast over the Easter weekend. The stories of utter despair being suffered by so many are at times too heart-wrenching to bear, never mind repeat. By the time you read this the toll will no doubt have been counted – in Rands and cents and in lives lost – but it will take some time yet before the province and its citizens are truly able to recover.


Brett van den Bosch, Editor

To those of you who have suffered damage to or loss of property, livelihoods or, most tragically, loved ones, the thoughts and prayers of all of us on the SA Instrumentation & Control team go out to you. Three of our members are in fact currently working from the only one of their homes with power, running water and Internet connectivity and soldiering on to get this edition to print while living through what one of them aptly described as being ‘like a movie set’.

Being based at our Johannesburg offices myself, this serves as a stark reminder that things like Stage 2 load-shedding are no more than inconveniences on a personal level and while it does impose business expenses, money is, after all, just money. There is never a good time for a disaster to happen, but during the ongoing pandemic the last thing we need is for people, particularly the poorest members of society, to be huddling together wherever they can find safe refuge from the cold and rain.

As if we didn’t have weather worries enough, even our own star is now due to slam us with a storm of a different kind. As of 13 April, various news outlets are reporting that a solar storm is traversing the deep, dark expanse between the sun and Earth. Sadly, although Google is spitting out a related link under the space weather category of the South African National Space Agency’s website, the page itself is unreachable. This forces me to delve into the deep, dark expanse that is British tabloid journalism.

As per the Daily Express, a publication which is regarded as falling halfway between sensationalism and respectability on the journalism spectrum, said solar storm is on a direct collision course with Earth on 14 April and is “expected to intensify, which could cause chaos to satellites and spark power grid fluctuations.” The newspaper cites forecast models from both NASA and the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), while the latest update on the NOAA’s website issues a G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm warning for the 14th and a G1 (minor) one for the 15th. What this means is that the effects will likely be experienced by we Earthlings as more ‘suddenly, nothing happened’ than ‘chaos to satellites’ and risk of radio blackout as reported by aforementioned publication.

All of which is not to say that solar storms and solar flares are to be taken lightly. Industrial electronic equipment is somewhat more resilient to their effects than consumer-grade devices, since it is often housed in EMI-resistant enclosures and some of the major electronic components used are rated as dual-purpose for space and industrial use – more resilient, but not immune. Solar storms and flares can and have caused major telecommunications and power outages in the past, to wit: in 1972 they knocked out long-distance phone communication across several US states, causing AT&T; to redesign its power system for transatlantic cables; in 1989 they caused a power blackout in Canada that left six million people without electricity; in 2000 they caused some satellites to short-circuit; and in 2003 a solar storm was so strong it overwhelmed the spacecraft sensor measuring it.

For those interested in the topic, there is a fascinating video by Veritasium entitled ‘The Universe is hostile to computers’ which looks at how such phenomena have caused false vote counts (conspiracy theorists, rejoice!) and might even have been to blame for Toyota’s infamous recall of millions of its cars in the 2009-2011 period. Go to www.instrumentation.co.za/*apr22-sol to watch the video.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: jane@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Company Profile: Philco Systems
News
Philco Systems started its journey in 1992 as Philco Computing and Automation CC, the brainchild of Robert Phillips who started operations from the garage of his home. By 1997, the CC grew into Philco ...

Read more...
Proconics announces Sasol PEI&T partnership
Proconics News
“Building a decarbonised future for South Africa brings uniquely South African challenges. Rising above them requires a collective spirit, a sense of ubuntu and strong local partnerships.”

Read more...
Siemens reconnects face-to-face with partners in Africa
Siemens South Africa News
Recognition for full embracement of Siemens’ partner programme, and for exceptional business performance during 2021, was given to partners in select categories.

Read more...
MTE expos explore the growth of North West mines
RS Components SA News
The event organiser acknowledged that the past 24 months had been challenging for the country’s mining operations, but expressed optimism for the future.

Read more...
SEW to assemble X.e industrial gear units in Johannesburg
SEW-Eurodrive News Motion Control & Drives
“The Johannesburg assembly lines for geared motors are designed for 7000 units per month, and we are planning to build up to 100 IG units per month, doubling our current capacity.”

Read more...
Solid Wedge celebrates 20th anniversary
News
With the company celebrating two decades since inception this year, MD Llyod Dzinotyiwei reflected on the company’s growth and accomplishments.

Read more...
Space exploration gets Xcelerator boost
Siemens South Africa News
Dream Chaser, the world’s only winged commercial spaceplane, is being designed, engineered, built and tested using Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio.

Read more...
What can sport teach us about MRO procurement?
RS Components SA News
Just like triathlon transitions, if you don’t respect the details and aren’t supportive about making manufacturing flexible, as a supplier you aren’t contributing to your customers’ success.

Read more...
WorldSkills Africa collaborates with Festo to host the 2022 competitions
Festo South Africa News
WorldSkills is a global competition organisation that raises the profile of skilled individuals worldwide. This organisation also demonstrates how skills are essential in achieving economic growth. Their ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved