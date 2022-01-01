Load sensor for force measurement

Vishay’s Model 178 extensometer is a load sensor designed for force measurement on any load-bearing structure, providing a total solution for weighing, level control, stress and fatigue monitoring. The design also allows multiple sensors to be permanently mounted for more complex stress profiling and analysis.

The instrument provides a solution for non-intrusive level measurements of materials that are subject to uneven build-up, bridging or sidewall collection. Liquids or wetted materials that are not suited for direct contact level measurement are also an ideal application.

The design of the Model 178 makes it an effective solution for retrofitting existing structures without compromising the integrity of the vessel or structure. It has application in tank weighing or level systems, agricultural equipment, rolling mill sensing, moment sensing, structural loading measurements and bridge structures.

