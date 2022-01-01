Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Level Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Load sensor for force measurement

April 2022 Level Measurement & Control Mass Measurement

Vishay’s Model 178 extensometer is a load sensor designed for force measurement on any load-bearing structure, providing a total solution for weighing, level control, stress and fatigue monitoring. The design also allows multiple sensors to be permanently mounted for more complex stress profiling and analysis.

The instrument provides a solution for non-intrusive level measurements of materials that are subject to uneven build-up, bridging or sidewall collection. Liquids or wetted materials that are not suited for direct contact level measurement are also an ideal application.

The design of the Model 178 makes it an effective solution for retrofitting existing structures without compromising the integrity of the vessel or structure. It has application in tank weighing or level systems, agricultural equipment, rolling mill sensing, moment sensing, structural loading measurements and bridge structures.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Diesel level sensing for rail engines
Instrotech Level Measurement & Control
Diesel fuel levels are measured, recorded and displayed, and kilowatt-hours are measured, using the Senix ToughSonic CHEM 10 ultrasonic sensor.

Read more...
Digital manometer in standard and ATEX-approved models
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
The instrument is available with two practice-based measuring ranges of -1 to 30 bar and 0 to 300 bar in the compensated temperature range from 0°C to 50°C.

Read more...
Radar level sensor with IO-Link interface
ifm - South Africa Level Measurement & Control
Its non-contact radar measuring principle prevents malfunctions or failures of the sensor caused by the adhesion of viscous media or damage from agitators.

Read more...
Infrared camera for glass manufacturing
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
The Optris PI 450 G7 allows for the capturing of real-time thermal images of everything from glass beads right up to large panes.

Read more...
Absolute encoder for construction and agricultural machinery
Instrotech Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
Siko’s AH25S is cost-effective and flexible, and provides a balance between high resolution, extensive functionality, a sturdy housing design and a minimal construction form.

Read more...
Position sensor for hydraulic cylinders
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
SIKO’s SGH10 draw-wire encoder measures cylinder stroke precisely using Bowden cable sensor technology installed directly in the cylinder.

Read more...
Load sensor for weighing, level control, stress and fatigue monitoring
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
Vishay’s Model 178 extensometer is a load sensor designed for force measurement on any load-bearing structure, comprising a total solution for weighing, level control, stress and fatigue monitoring. The ...

Read more...
Why are rate of change alarms used?
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Level Measurement & Control
Often the domain of control and safety software, rate of change alarms can be implemented in hardware to benefit from an additional layer of protection to systems or processes.

Read more...
Vibronics, Liquiphants, and human brainpower set free
Endress+Hauser South Africa Level Measurement & Control
Why are field device manufacturers continually developing new technologies? On the one hand, these technologies make work outside in the field easier. Fewer qualified personnel are needed and the technologies ...

Read more...
“Oops! I forgot to check” – How a simple switch can prevent critical system failure
Hydrasales Level Measurement & Control
Daily checks of hydraulic systems, or checks at the time of employee shift changes, are good practices that should be part of a successful maintenance programme.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved