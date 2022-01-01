Draw-wire mechanisms for encoders

March 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Draw-wire mechanisms for encoders are the ideal choice when positions must be accurately determined over straight lines. Examples of their use range from short distances, for example with scissor lifts or forklift trucks, to long distances, such as those covered by trolleys on crane booms or transport systems in high-bay warehouses.

The pulley principle – as adopted by ifm electronic’s draw-wire mechanisms – is advantageous in this regard as it provides an uninterrupted connection between the encoder and the moving object. Adverse effects on distance detection, for example those caused by dirt in the case of optical distance measurement, are mostly eliminated. The mechanical components are designed for industrial, long-lasting use with up to 1 million pulls.

ifm’s products are mechanically compatible across manufacturers for encoders with a synchro flange, and they are designed to be compact even with rope spans up to 15 metres.

Credit(s)

ifm - South Africa





