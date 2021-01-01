Editor's Choice
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

October 2021 News

Last month I elaborated on the big question: What are assessors looking for?

Today I would like to talk to you about the new CPD requirements. This is especially important to companies who will apply for their courses to be registered for CPD points.


Johan Maartens

Now that registration is compulsory and obtaining CPD points is part and parcel of the registration process, the CPD requirements have been formalised to a much higher degree than in the past. Previously it was a matter of information setup, but that changed as from 1 September.

So, what do the changes mean to companies?

Before going into this issue, I would like to explain that there are two categories:

1. CPD Assessor – in this case it would be the SAIMC. The CPD assessor is accountable for any event that they assess and assign a CPD number.

2. CPD Provider – this would be the company submitting their training courses for CPD purposes. The CPD provider is responsible for the actual event.

The SAIMC has registered as a CPD Assessor. The next step is for course suppliers to register as a CPD Provider. This happens before a company submits any event for CPD assessment. This form is available on the SAIMC website under the CPD category. The following documents are required:

1. A valid certified company registration certificate.

2. Company profile.

3. Scope of CPD developmental activities (registration category, discipline, area of specialisation and type of programme) that are identified in the ECPD 7 form can be ticked off.

4. A valid tax clearance certificate (good standing with SARS or equivalent).

5. The processes for certifying activities and participant attendance confirmation.

6. Agreements in place (e.g. for venue, presenters, co-ordinators). If services are to be outsourced, supporting documents must be provided with detailed information.

7. Contingency plans in place if certain services are outsourced to ensure that registered persons receive the purchased CPD activities.

8. A refund policy is in place.

9. Evidence of a comprehensive Quality Management System that contains the programme outline for the year plus the following: CPD database; document and data control; participant registration; monitor and record attendance; certification, feedback and evaluation; and quality assurance.

10. Evidence of being an ECSA CPD Licenced Body in good standing (after first registration).

I will gladly answer any questions you may have.

Yours in automation,

Johan Maartens.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


