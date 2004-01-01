Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Level Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Radar transmitter ensures efficiency at Australian mine

October 2021 Level Measurement & Control

Australia is home to some of the largest iron ore deposits in the world, mainly consumed by Chinese steel mills. Not long ago, one of the mining companies failed to meet its export targets, resulting in a supply shortage. As a result, the mine launched an investigation to identify and eliminate any bottlenecks. Every process was examined in detail – from blasting, the feed into the main plant, the set-up of the crushers, the operational parameters that were implemented in the area, to the loading of iron ore onto the trains that transport the raw material to the ports. A problem area the team discovered was unreliable level checking of the ore in the crushers.

Fast processes

VEGA Australia has been working at the plant for many years and has always provided the impetus to introduce a new technology. In 2004, the company introduced the first radar level sensor for bulk solids – the VEGAPULS 68. These instruments were installed in the entire site at that time. VEGA was also approached with the current requirements for process optimisation.

To find a solution to the problem, VEGA investigated the secondary and tertiary crushing processes. They found the sensor could not follow the level during fast filling and emptying processes. In addition, the wide opening angle of the existing sensors resulted in considerable interfering reflections, which repeatedly led to incorrect measurements. The customer was then shown the latest development in radar technology, the 80 GHz radar sensor, which was launched in 2016 promising a significant potential for improvement in these applications.

In radar technology, the width of the beam is determined by two factors: the operating frequency and the diameter of the horn antenna. The devices installed so far worked with 26 Gigahertz and had a horn diameter of 95 mm, which resulted in a beam angle of 8°. This repeatedly led to the situation where the crusher was being detected instead of the ore.

With the VEGAPULS 69, the transmission frequency is 80 Gigahertz. This allows a beam angle of 3,5°, an improvement of more than 50%. There are also improvements in the speed of response from the new instrument, allowing it to keep up with the fast-changing level of the ore inside the chamber. VEGA Australia initially supplied some test instruments and supported the customer during setup after installation.

Many measures led to the goal

The result was immediately apparent. Thanks to the new measuring device, more reliable level control was achieved. The more precise focusing led to a huge improvement and the false return echoes from the main chambers of the crusher were eliminated. The devices were tested and the results were compared with the originally installed devices, The VEGAPULS 69 performed superbly. Even though the units were replaced with the latest radar technology, an easy transition was achieved because the basics remained the same.

Conclusion and outlook

Upgrading the level sensor was not the only measure taken at the site to increase efficiency. Many other items of site equipment were also improved or replaced and other system components were fine-tuned and matched to each other. The result was impressive – an increase in production of over 700 tons per hour.

Since then, the Australian mining company has implemented these improvements in all its operations in the region. The VEGAPULS 69 has been instrumental not only in solving the specific problem, but also in improving operations generally.

For VEGA, these examples of customer requirements are at the core of its commitment to research and develop sensors to meet not only current application challenges but also implement features that will handle others as they become evident. As industries move into the future, suppliers such as VEGA need to respond with solutions to meet an ever growing and changing market.

For more information contact VEGA Controls SA, +27 11 795 3249, leandi.hendrikse@vega.com, www.vega.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Email: info.za@vega.com
www: www.vega.com/en/home_za
Articles: More information and articles about VEGA Controls SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-reliability float switch
September 2021, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Level Measurement & Control
ASSTech has added a new simple-to-mount horizontal design of float switch to its Jumo range.

Read more...
Multi-application radar level transmitters
September 2021, Instrotech , Level Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s NGR, a robust, maintenance-free level sensor that uses TDR (time domain reflectometry) technology.

Read more...
Level transmitter for hygienic applications
August 2021, Emerson Automation Solutions , Level Measurement & Control
The Rosemount 1408H Level Transmitter with IO-Link provides accurate, non-contacting measurement to help optimise operations and ensure food safety.

Read more...
Ready for use anywhere
August 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Level Measurement & Control
The first 2-wire loop-powered compact transmitter enters the market.

Read more...
Make level sensor checks redundant
August 2021, DRH Components , Level Measurement & Control
The Roto-Bin-Dicator PRO is a simple paddlewheel device that monitors the level of dry bulk material.

Read more...
Clean and colourful
September 2021, VEGA Controls SA , Pressure Measurement & Control
VEGA has completed its measurement technology portfolio for hygiene-sensitive processes with two new compact instrument series comprising pressure sensors and level switches.

Read more...
Level switches master viscous substances
July 2021, VEGA Controls SA , Level Measurement & Control
VEGA has developed the new front-flush level switch, Vegapoint 24, especially for use with sticky, viscous or abrasive products.

Read more...
Level sensors shorten the distance from the field to supermarket shelves
August 2021, VEGA Controls SA , Level Measurement & Control
VEGAPULS C 11 ensures fast processing of carrots and onions with reliable measured values.

Read more...
New horizontal float switch
June 2021, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Level Measurement & Control
The R40 LSH now includes devices for point level measurement with features such as floats and reed contacts.

Read more...
Bypass level indicators
June 2021, Instrotech , Level Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s NBK level indicators for continuous measurement, display and monitoring of liquid levels in above or below-ground tanks.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved