IR thermometer withstands 3-metre drop

October 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Comtest, Fluke’s local channel partner, has on offer the Fluke 64 MAX IR thermometer with internal memory, unattended monitoring, improved accuracy, increased battery life, as well as the precision needed to do the job accurately. Designed and tested to survive a 3-metre drop, this lightweight, compact infrared thermometer works in the harshest of environments and even when unattended. Applications include industrial maintenance, electrical and HVAC industries.

The Fluke 64 MAX IR features include:

• Precise laser technology for more accurate and repeatable measurements.

• Temperature accuracy 1% of reading with 20:1 distance to spot ratio.

• Flashlight and large, easy-to-read backlit LCD display for easy viewing even in dark environments.

• IP54 rated for extra protection against airborne contaminants.

• Set time and desired interval between measurements and Auto Capture will record spot temperatures unattended.

• 99 data point logging.

• Displays the minimum, maximum or average temperature, or the difference between two measurements.

• Hi and Lo alarms for rapid display of measurements outside set limits.

• Dual rotating lasers to help identify area to be measured. The measurement area is the spot between the dots www.bit.ly/38aOxac

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821 , sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za

Credit(s)

Comtest





