Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration



Print this page printer friendly version

IR thermometer withstands 3-metre drop

October 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Comtest, Fluke’s local channel partner, has on offer the Fluke 64 MAX IR thermometer with internal memory, unattended monitoring, improved accuracy, increased battery life, as well as the precision needed to do the job accurately. Designed and tested to survive a 3-metre drop, this lightweight, compact infrared thermometer works in the harshest of environments and even when unattended. Applications include industrial maintenance, electrical and HVAC industries.

The Fluke 64 MAX IR features include:

• Precise laser technology for more accurate and repeatable measurements.

• Temperature accuracy 1% of reading with 20:1 distance to spot ratio.

• Flashlight and large, easy-to-read backlit LCD display for easy viewing even in dark environments.

• IP54 rated for extra protection against airborne contaminants.

• Set time and desired interval between measurements and Auto Capture will record spot temperatures unattended.

• 99 data point logging.

• Displays the minimum, maximum or average temperature, or the difference between two measurements.

• Hi and Lo alarms for rapid display of measurements outside set limits.

• Dual rotating lasers to help identify area to be measured. The measurement area is the spot between the dots www.bit.ly/38aOxac

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Fluke’s intrinsically safe tools
September 2021, Comtest , IS & Ex
Fluke offers a growing number of intrinsically safe tools, which dampen the available energy at the output terminals and do not produce any static electricity.

Read more...
Gas instrument maintenance made easy
September 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest is offering iNet Exchange that allows customers to say goodbye to gas instrument maintenance and say hello to an always-ready instrument fleet.

Read more...
Compressed air purity analyser
September 2021, Artic Driers International , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
These SUTO-iTEC units ensure that c/air systems comply with the relevant ISO 8573 air standard.

Read more...
Troubleshooting process loops in Ex areas
September 2021, Comtest , IS & Ex
Tracking down problems within a process loop can be a difficult challenge in the best of environments. Doing so in an area that has the potential for explosion takes the degree of difficulty to another level.

Read more...
Remote monitoring for CP systems
August 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
PowerView iREF8 allows businesses to add remote monitoring to existing cathodic protection (CP) systems.

Read more...
Online monitoring of haul trucks
August 2021, SKF South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
IMx-16 Multilog online monitoring systems on two mobile mining haul trucks at a leading copper mine in Zambia predict critical component failures and allow for planned predictive maintenance procedures to be carried out.

Read more...
Monitoring oil and gas pipelines
August 2021, RJ Connect , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Moxa’s MDS-G4020 series offers a modular platform that can be fitted with fibre interfaces to connect pipeline subsystems to a control centre over long distances.

Read more...
Non-contact meter for voltage measurements
August 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The new Fluke 377 FC and 378 FC Non-Contact Voltage True-RMS AC/DC Clamp Meters can measure voltage and current simultaneously without touching a live wire.

Read more...
Optimum efficiency at healthcare facilities
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest solutions to help surpass safety standards with optimum efficiency.

Read more...
Remove water from factory air
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, SMC Corporation South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A leading cause of costly downtime and emergency maintenance is water vapour and the resulting condensed water that is trapped in factory compressed air.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved