WEG to debut at Electra Mining Africa

August 2024 News

WEG has maintained a formidable presence on the African continent for over four decades, consistently demonstrating its industry-leading capabilities at Electra Mining Africa under the Zest WEG brand. This year, a rebranded WEG is poised to make a powerful debut with a renewed focus on innovation and sustainability.

Eduardo Werninghaus, CEO at WEG Africa, says a strong belief that a more efficient and sustainable tomorrow starts today will underpin the company’s participation at this year’s Electra Mining Africa. The company will showcase its latest advancements in hybrid power solutions encompassing renewable energy and energy storage, along with premium efficiency electric motors and drive technology.

“With our continued commitment to supporting our customers’ decarbonisation projects, WEG aims to update the industry on cutting-edge technologies designed to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints, while driving continuous growth and sustainability,” he adds.

Visitors to the WEG stand at Electra Mining Africa can expect to explore hybrid power generation solutions including solar, wind, gas- and diesel-powered options, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). With an established reference base in Brazil and other countries across the globe, all these WEG technologies ensure a continuous, stable and reliable energy supply.

Werninghaus emphasises that the WEG team will be on hand to discuss specifics about all the options, and to provide further insight into the company’s extensive experience and expertise when it comes to providing sustainable energy solutions.

Also on display will be the WEG W23+ Ultra IE6 and WEG W22 IE4 electric motors, which push the boundaries in efficiency. These motors offer mines reduced operating costs, lower noise levels and increased reliability.

Another highlight will be the WEG MTW05 medium-voltage switchgear, which is locally assembled and tested in South Africa for voltages ranging from 2,3 to 36 kV. This switchgear has been developed to meet stringent standards, including IEC 62271-200, without losing its convenience assembly and maintenance features. It also has the flexibility to be adapted to the different requirements of the market.

“We will also use Electra Mining Africa to engage visitors on our WEGSEE+ platform for calculating potential energy savings achievable by replacing motors, gearboxes and inverters,” Werninghaus explains. “With accurate analyses and strategic indicators, our tool generates valuable data for making smart decisions to optimise resources, again speaking to sustainability. It will also measure return on investment periods and evaluate the potential to avoid or reduce GHG emissions. With these innovative offerings, WEG continues to set the benchmark in the industry, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and efficiency.”

With a legacy of excellence and a forward-looking approach, WEG is set to make a significant impact at Electra Mining Africa, highlighting technologies that are not only innovative, but also pivotal for a sustainable future.

For more information contact WEG Africa, +27 11 723 6000, [email protected], www.zestweg.com

Credit(s)

WEG Africa





