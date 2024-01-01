WEG to debut at Electra Mining Africa

WEG has maintained a formidable presence on the African continent for over four decades, consistently demonstrating its industry-leading capabilities at Electra Mining Africa under the Zest WEG brand. This year, a rebranded WEG is poised to make a powerful debut with a renewed focus on innovation and sustainability.
Eduardo Werninghaus, CEO at WEG Africa, says a strong belief that a more efficient and sustainable tomorrow starts today will underpin the company’s participation at this year’s Electra Mining Africa. The company will showcase its latest advancements in hybrid power solutions encompassing renewable energy and energy storage, along with premium efficiency electric motors and drive technology.
“With our continued commitment to supporting our customers’ decarbonisation projects, WEG aims to update the industry on cutting-edge technologies designed to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints, while driving continuous growth and sustainability,” he adds.
Visitors to the WEG stand at Electra Mining Africa can expect to explore hybrid power generation solutions including solar, wind, gas- and diesel-powered options, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). With an established reference base in Brazil and other countries across the globe, all these WEG technologies ensure a continuous, stable and reliable energy supply.
Werninghaus emphasises that the WEG team will be on hand to discuss specifics about all the options, and to provide further insight into the company’s extensive experience and expertise when it comes to providing sustainable energy solutions.
Also on display will be the WEG W23+ Ultra IE6 and WEG W22 IE4 electric motors, which push the boundaries in efficiency. These motors offer mines reduced operating costs, lower noise levels and increased reliability.
Another highlight will be the WEG MTW05 medium-voltage switchgear, which is locally assembled and tested in South Africa for voltages ranging from 2,3 to 36 kV. This switchgear has been developed to meet stringent standards, including IEC 62271-200, without losing its convenience assembly and maintenance features. It also has the flexibility to be adapted to the different requirements of the market.
“We will also use Electra Mining Africa to engage visitors on our WEGSEE+ platform for calculating potential energy savings achievable by replacing motors, gearboxes and inverters,” Werninghaus explains. “With accurate analyses and strategic indicators, our tool generates valuable data for making smart decisions to optimise resources, again speaking to sustainability. It will also measure return on investment periods and evaluate the potential to avoid or reduce GHG emissions. With these innovative offerings, WEG continues to set the benchmark in the industry, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and efficiency.”
With a legacy of excellence and a forward-looking approach, WEG is set to make a significant impact at Electra Mining Africa, highlighting technologies that are not only innovative, but also pivotal for a sustainable future.
Top 10 emerging technologies
Editor's Choice News
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified ten technologies likely to make a significant positive impact in the next three to five years. These are detailed in the ‘Top 10 Emerging Technologies’ report, which explains each technology’s potential for addressing global challenges and the factors that will shape the future and revolutionise connectivity still further.
Read more...The impact of women in South Africa’s engineering sector
News
The increasing participation of women in the male-dominated engineering sector, is gradually changing the landscape and benefiting the industry in the process. In South Africa, the presence of women in engineering is not only promoting diversity, but also driving innovation and economic growth.
Read more...From the editor's desk: One year ahead Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
Welcome to our Sustainable Manufacturing Industry Guide. Since our last issue, things have changed quite a bit in the energy world. A year ago we were in Stage 6 loadshedding, and government policies, ...
Read more...From the editor's desk: Making a difference Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
This issue of SA instrumentation & Control includes our Sustainable Manufacturing Industry Guide, and we have some great examples of companies actively contributing to a net-zero carbon future. It’s ...
Read more...Parker join forces for FIA World Rallycross season Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
News
Parker Hannifin and the CE Dealer Team by Volvo Construction Equipment will join forces once again for the FIA World Rallycross 2024 season, marking two years of partnership dedicated to advancing electrification on and off the racing track.
Read more...Three lessons learned from successful SMEs over the past 27 years
News
South Africa’s journey since the end of apartheid has been marked by significant economic and social transformation. Among the many stories of growth and resilience are those of SMEs that have not only survived but thrived in the changing landscape. Drawing parallels to its own 27-year journey, Pnet explores key insights from these success stories.