A practical guide to the installation of loadcell weighing systems

17 June 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Loadcells are a key component when it comes to ensuring that the manufacture of consumer goods, food and pharmaceuticals, amongst others, remains accurate and delivers consistent product quality and packaging.

Part 1 of this article described the most important physical and mechanical requirements to consider when fitting bulk vessels with loadcell measuring systems. Part 2 focuses on the electrical and cable requirements.

Loadcells are susceptible to electrical interference, as their signals are measured in millivolts in order to offer the necessary sensitivity. To keep the loadcell signal uncorrupted it is therefore important to remember:

1. Cables should be installed in suitable wireways, preferably on their own, away from any power cables. Cable runs should also not exceed a maximum distance of 300 m, and a conductor size of at least 1 square millimetre should be used for these extended runs.

2. Use a suitable junction box with a suitable terminal or summation board; alternatively use a multi-channel transmitter equipped to handle the required number of loadcells.

3. Loadcells must not be subjected to electrical discharges, as indicated in Figure 1*. It is therefore preferred that loadcells be removed before commencing any welding work. If this is not possible, then ensure that the earth clamp is connected as close to the welding point and as far away from the loadcell as possible, shown by the example in Figure 2.



Figure 1.



Figure 2.



Figure 3.



Figure 4.



Figure 5.



Figure 6.

4. Electrostatic charges are potentially capable of damaging the loadcell. These charges can build up during the loading and unloading of material when friction causes static to build up between particles and the vessel. To prevent this damaging risk, it is recommended that each loadcell's top mounting plate be connected to the bottom mounting plate with a suitably sized copper conductor, before connecting all the bottom plates with each other and then connecting the bottom plate system to earth, indicated in Figure 3.

5. Do not connect the vessel with a separate direct earthing connection if the loadcells are not sufficiently earthed, as indicated in Figure 4, as it will cause residual earth currents.

6. Loadcell cables should be run autonomously and not pass through wireways with other electrical cables – Figure 5 shows an example. This is to avoid electrical noise being transferred from one cable to the next. For the same reason it is recommended to connect the loadcell directly to the indicator or transmitter without interruptions and without terminals.

7. Preferably do not install transmitters or indicators in electrical panels containing inverters or VSDs; however if this cannot be avoided, ensure sufficient filters and separation plates are installed between the inverters and the transmitter. One possible example of this is indicated in Figure 6.

8. When a 230 V AC supply is used, ensure that a 380 V line with neutral is not used. If a 380 V supply is provided, use a 380 V to 220 V transformer for the supply to the display and/or transmitter.

Maintaining an existing installation where these considerations are already in place speaks for itself, when deciding on alternative measurement options. Alternative measurement options like radar, guided wave radar and ultrasonic devices are simpler to implement, which makes a compelling case in certain applications, especially with the majority of liquids, for example.

When the need to enable billing, for example, becomes a requirement though, the discussion changes and the same motivation becomes a consideration where batch mixes are prepared directly from bulk bins, especially where solids are involved as these have air gaps. This does not affect the accuracy of loadcell measurements as it can other level measurement instruments.

Considering a loadcell system therefore is highly dependent on what the data is to be used for, rather than how it is obtained. This remains the primary reason why loadcell systems have been able to retain their prominence in production facilities as a measurement device option. To learn more about weighing system developments, be sure to join the world’s largest weighing community online at Weighing Systems 4.0 on Linkedin.

*All images courtesy of Laumas.

For more information contact Nico Erasmus, Abacus Automation, +27 31 702 5767, nico@abacus-automation.co.za, www.abacus-automation.co.za

