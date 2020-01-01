Editor's Choice
Johannesburg branch

May 2020 SAIMC

Well April is behind us, lockdown was extended and at the time of writing it has nearly ended. Have we learnt anything from the ever changing environment? Well of course we have, we have learnt how to deal with ‘social distancing’ by using technology to facilitate meetings, training and even social gatherings, having a drink with neighbours via Skype or any other service provider out there. So ‘social distancing’ could be referred to as physical distancing because the ‘social’ has evolved to bring South Africans together.

We are taking the opportunity as a branch to embrace technology and move with the times, changing the method behind our technology evenings. Many of the patron members, both branch and national, continue to support us with edgy online presentations.

Where will Covid-19 take us in the future? If only we had the proverbial crystal ball to predict the future. One thing is certain: the way our industry has banded together is nothing short of astounding. We are proud to be to be part of this organisation.

To all those affected by Covid-19 and the lockdown, we wish you strength and success,

If you participated in the online training we thank you and we hope to ‘meet’ you online at the next technology evening.

April technology evening

Due to the lockdown, the Johannesburg branch decided to host a digital technology evening so as not to let our members down. Dean Floyd from Pepperl+Fuchs stepped up and provided us with a Youtube presentation on AS-Interface.

So, what is AS-Interface? It is a distributed network for standard and safety I/O. It is an open solution supported by 300 vendors. A simple network can reduce wiring by up to 90%, and installation is fast.

Hardwired sensors are extremely labour- and cost-intensive, so the sensor world came up with the idea of distributed networks. Networked sensors have reduced labour and cost due to direct connection to I/O modules on most PLCs, with shorter and lower-cost cables being used.

It is also important to note that AS-Interface is backward compatible, meaning a gateway or scanner sold today will work with any AS-Interface device ever built, and it supports functional safety as well.

AS-Interface is also topology free, allowing any arrangement of cable paths, provided the cable run per segment is not more than 100 metres. Multiple segments can also be combined to form networks.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


