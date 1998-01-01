Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Company profile: BAMR

January 2020 News

BAMR is a Cape Town-based company that supplies, repairs, services and calibrates instruments, especially in the coatings, corrosion, physical paint testing and allied industries. It has been the supplier and distributor of Elcometer instruments and equipment since 1947 in South Africa and the rest of Africa.

BAMR is a third-generation family business that was started on 22 May 1946 by Fred Duk, a former SADF airforce pilot. The offices were in Spin Street, Cape Town. The company also had an office in Johannesburg, which it was forced to close after the tragic death of Fred’s older son, Donald, who died in 1961. Six months later, Fred also passed away, and his youngest son Frank took over the business and continued to work at BAMR for 47 years until his retirement. The company moved to Newlands in 1973.

British American Manufacturers Representatives

In 1998 Graham Duk joined BAMR and has succeeded in growing the business into what it is today. Frank retired in 2008 and Graham, who is the eldest of three sons, has been running the business ever since. “The company name is an abbreviation of what was initially British American Manufacturers Representatives,” Graham explains. “As the company expanded and increased its supplier base, the name was changed to British Allied Manufacturers Representatives, but is still known by the abbreviation BAMR.”

BAMR has placed more focus on its online presence over the last five years, and mainly uses its website and print media to reach new business. It currently employs six staff members, which has doubled over the last two years due to growth in the company, and its sales expansion into sub-Saharan and most of the rest of Africa.

“Although we get a lot of referrals from satisfied customers, our distributor network is a key component of our strategy to reach new markets and industries. BAMR is a small family business and we have mostly relied on word of mouth for sales and marketing. We don’t have FAEs or sales reps, as most of our client base and reputation as a thought leader in the industry has been built over the last 73 years of being in the business. We have a good relationship with our distributors, situated throughout South Africa, who promote our products to existing and potential clients,” Graham says.

BAMR offers training on a regular basis, in partnership with the company Elcometer, which comes out from the UK for the purpose. These training courses are conducted in the main cities around the country, as well as in Namibia, Botswana and potentially Zimbabwe soon. It also does in-house training for its bigger clients, and in March this year it appointed a key accounts manager who works from Northcliff in Johannesburg.

“BAMR has steadily grown over the 73 years of being in the industry. We have gained new suppliers and let go of others. Our main supplier, Elcometer, made its first export sale in 1947 to BAMR and has always been our biggest supplier. Our product focus has always remained the same: supplying quality control instrumentation to the industry. We represent some of the market leaders in the world in southern Africa and strive to combine quality products at competitive prices, with personalised service.”

Graham says Elcometer gauges are considered the best value-for-money gauges in the industry, and has recently launched equipment specifically for the abrasive blasting industry. On an interesting side-note, the first ever coating thickness gauge that was manufactured by Elcometer was used in an early James Bond movie.

“Our vision is to maintain our position as a thought leader in the industry and a leading supplier of quality coatings and corrosion measurement instrumentation and equipment in Africa. We want to be the best in what we offer,” he concludes.

For more information contact BAMR, +27 21 683 2100, sales@bamr.co.za, www.bamr.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 683 2100
Fax: +27 21 674 1485
Email: sales@bamr.co.za
www: www.bamr.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about BAMR


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The IIoT edge is evolving
January 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
In its IIoT context, the edge is traditionally understood to be a kind of half-way point between the plant and the cloud. Physically hard to define, the edge acts as a repository for data collected from ...

Read more...
University of London opens electronics laboratory based on Tektronix solutions
January 2020 , News
Royal Holloway, University of London, has officially opened its new Beatrice Shilling Building which includes state-of-the-art teaching laboratories in partnership with Tektronix, a leading worldwide ...

Read more...
Rockwell Automation named a leader in Manufacturing Execution Systems
January 2020 , News
Rockwell Automation has announced its recognition as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems for the second consecutive year. Since the 2018 report, Rockwell Automation ...

Read more...
SKF acquires industrial AI company
January 2020 , News
SKF has signed an agreement to acquire Presenso, a company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive maintenance software. Presenso’s capability enables production plants ...

Read more...
Bosch Ulwazi hosts 2019 Engineer in Training function
January 2020 , News
Bosch Ulwazi’s 2019 Engineer-in-Training (EIT) Conference was recently held in Mt Edgecombe. At this annual event, graduates are given an interactive platform to showcase the knowledge and skills they ...

Read more...
Smart cities embrace 4IR
January 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , News
Smart cities rely on smart grid technology that includes traditional and renewable energy sources in its mix of power supply. Driven by the advanced technology of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), ...

Read more...
North American EtherCAT Plug Fest offers opportunities
January 2020 , News
The 2019 North American EtherCAT Plug Fest recently took place in Denver, USA. Numerous well-known manufacturers of EtherCAT devices came together over two days to test the interoperability of their products ...

Read more...
EM Bloemfontein offers accredited training courses
January 2020, ElectroMechanica , News
The Bloemfontein branch of supplier ElectroMechanica (EM) plans to make significant inroads in the Free State region thanks to its fully-equipped training facility, focusing mainly on automation products ...

Read more...
Cummins boosts production at two glass manufacturers
January 2020 , News
Standby power systems from Cummins are providing extra protection at two glass-manufacturing facilities in Lahore, Pakistan, allowing production lines to always be on, and operations to continue seamlessly ...

Read more...
Schneider Electric announces local manufacturing and reduced lead times
January 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , News
Schneider Electric South Africa has announced that its PIX Easy Air Insulated Switchgear, previously 100% internationally manufactured, will now have a 68% local finishing process, reducing the customer ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved