Accurate results with rugged Fluke thermal camera

January 2020 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Leading an industrial maintenance team requires a unique combination of communication skills, industry knowledge and technical expertise. Implementing standard work and a preventive maintenance programme is more than just good for business – it also aligns the team with a common goal of safely and efficiently keeping the plant up and running.

Choosing the right tools can make a significant difference in the success of these types of programmes. Comtest is pleased to announce Fluke’s new Ti300+ infrared camera for reducing unexpected breakdowns and improving work execution by helping maintenance teams to find issues before they actually become problems. The Ti300+ has the resolution and accuracy needed to clearly reveal temperature differentials or demonstrate progressive heat changes over time.

With LaserSharp AutoFocus the camera ensures focused images, every single time. With the touch of a button, the built-in laser distance meter calculates and displays the distance to the designated target on the camera screen and takes the image in focus. Most importantly, temperature readings from images are highly accurate. The Ti300+ enables the team to get clear images with touchscreen simplicity, while maintaining a safe distance from operating equipment. Other Features include:

• 320 x240 resolution.

• Measures up to 650°C.

• Engineered and tested to withstand a 2 metre drop.

• Manual or automatic focus.

In conjunction with Fluke Connect desktop software for connectivity, the Ti300+ is able to generate professional reports in minutes, while efficiently capturing full radiometric data to support the maintenance programme:

• Edit and optimise images.

• Combine infrared and visible images for simpler analysis.

• Create detailed reports.

• Access thermal images from cloud storage.

• Organise and search images by asset, severity and title.

For thermal images to illustrate an issue, users need to know the equipment and understand the subtle difference between normal and abnormal operating temperatures. Also, confidence in the ability to capture accurate thermal images plays a significant part, and having a Fluke Ti300+ thermal camera with LaserSharp AutoFocus makes everything much easier. Finally, users need a thermal camera that is rugged enough to capture quality infrared images even if it gets dropped.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za

