Accurate results with rugged Fluke thermal camera

Leading an industrial maintenance team requires a unique combination of communication skills, industry knowledge and technical expertise. Implementing standard work and a preventive maintenance programme is more than just good for business – it also aligns the team with a common goal of safely and efficiently keeping the plant up and running.
Choosing the right tools can make a significant difference in the success of these types of programmes. Comtest is pleased to announce Fluke’s new Ti300+ infrared camera for reducing unexpected breakdowns and improving work execution by helping maintenance teams to find issues before they actually become problems. The Ti300+ has the resolution and accuracy needed to clearly reveal temperature differentials or demonstrate progressive heat changes over time.
With LaserSharp AutoFocus the camera ensures focused images, every single time. With the touch of a button, the built-in laser distance meter calculates and displays the distance to the designated target on the camera screen and takes the image in focus. Most importantly, temperature readings from images are highly accurate. The Ti300+ enables the team to get clear images with touchscreen simplicity, while maintaining a safe distance from operating equipment. Other Features include:
• 320 x240 resolution.
• Measures up to 650°C.
• Engineered and tested to withstand a 2 metre drop.
• Manual or automatic focus.
In conjunction with Fluke Connect desktop software for connectivity, the Ti300+ is able to generate professional reports in minutes, while efficiently capturing full radiometric data to support the maintenance programme:
• Edit and optimise images.
• Combine infrared and visible images for simpler analysis.
• Create detailed reports.
• Access thermal images from cloud storage.
• Organise and search images by asset, severity and title.
For thermal images to illustrate an issue, users need to know the equipment and understand the subtle difference between normal and abnormal operating temperatures. Also, confidence in the ability to capture accurate thermal images plays a significant part, and having a Fluke Ti300+ thermal camera with LaserSharp AutoFocus makes everything much easier. Finally, users need a thermal camera that is rugged enough to capture quality infrared images even if it gets dropped.
Small dry wells for big field applications January 2020, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Fluke’s 914X Series Field Metrology Wells (Fluke 9142, Fluke 9143, Fluke 9144) extend high performance to the industrial process environment by maximising portability, speed, and functionality with little ...
Read more...Gas detector for multiple applications January 2020, Comtest
, IS & Ex
Comtest, the local representative of Industrial Scientific, global leader in gas detection, has announced a new version of the Ventis Slide-on Pump. The new pump is compatible with both Ventis MX4 and ...
Read more...Oils and greases for mining applications January 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
BMG’s Spanjaard lubricants, oils and greases have been developed with the latest formulations and technologies, to meet the demands of all sectors, including mining, automotive, marine, general industry ...
Read more...Shutdown planning and execution January 2020, Instroworx
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
It is inevitable in that in some shape or form, all plant workers will at some stage be involved in the shutdown of a facility. Planning is essential to ensure that this shutdown is executed within both ...
Read more...Inline sensor status indicator January 2020, Turck Banner
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Machine downtime can be costly for any company and identifying the problem can be time-consuming. The S15L series inline sensor status indicator can be mounted on a sensor for 360 degree-visibility of ...
Read more...Martec launches new asset health solutions January 2020, Martec (a Pragma company)
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Condition monitoring specialist Martec has announced the inclusion of two new services to complement its range of condition monitoring (CM) solutions. The Asset Health Portal and Reliability Nerve Centre ...
Read more...Emerson monitoring accelerates asset digitalisation December 2019, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Emerson has introduced the AMS Asset Monitor edge analytics device, which digitalises essential asset data and analytics for better operations performance and improved decision making. AMS Asset Monitor ...
Read more...Eliminate power outages caused by steam leaks November 2019, Instrotech
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The current system Inspecta FFT, first released some 20 years ago, is reaching its end-of-life, and Instrotech’s design engineers felt the time was right to upgrade to newer technology, by combining their ...