Motion controller with integrated drive control

Siemens has expanded its product portfolio of technology CPUs with the Simatic Drive Controller. The new controller combines a Simatic S7-1500 controller with motion control, technology and safety functionality, as well as a Sinamics S120 drive control in one space-saving device. This makes it easy to implement requirements for powerful, compact and flexible automation solutions. The high performance of the new controller is particularly beneficial for applications with many axes where a multi-axis drive system is used – for example in packaging, printing and textile machines.
The controller is available in the two performance classes CPU 1504D TF and CPU 1507D TF. Thanks to integrated safety functionality for the controller and drive, even demanding requirements regarding operator and machine safety can be met.
The integrated device is equipped with extensive interfaces, including three Profinet interfaces and one Profibus interface for communication with, for example, HMI, I/O and other drive systems as well as on-board technology I/Os. This permits the efficient implementation of dynamic motion control applications.
With the ‘Cross-PLC synchronous operation’ function, which is now available in all technology CPUs, it is also possible to implement gearing and camming across CPUs, so that there are virtually no limits to axis quantity structures. In addition to the performance distribution among several CPUs, modular automation concepts can also be easily, implemented with cross-PLC synchronous operation. Engineering is carried out conveniently and efficiently in the TIA Portal Engineering Framework.
Background information
Individual products require machines and production lines that can be quickly and easily adapted to different formats, sizes, product types, and production processes. Especially in production, maximum flexibility, efficiency, precision and availability are required. The reliable monitoring of all movements in producing machines also plays an essential role. Siemens offers a full range of technology solutions based on the Simatic Advanced, Distributed and Drive Controllers.
