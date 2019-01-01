Cummins boosts production at two glass manufacturers

January 2020 News

Standby power systems from Cummins are providing extra protection at two glass-manufacturing facilities in Lahore, Pakistan, allowing production lines to always be on, and operations to continue seamlessly even in the event of a power outage. In both cases, Cummins offered a quality, reliable product at a price that couldn’t be beaten. Cummins authorised distributor, Orient Energy Systems, provided the project engineering and sales support, with technical expertise from the engineering team.

Ghani Glass is nearly doubling its production capacity at its Model Town Extension plant, from 300 to 550 tons/day. Five Cummins C1400D5 gensets provide standby power for the facility, which is being renovated and expanded. It manufactures float glass, used widely in construction and consumer products such as windows, doors, furniture, and mirrors, along with glass containers for pharmaceuticals, food and beverage. It is the No. 1 glass brand in Pakistan, and exports to over 26 countries.

Glass tableware is the cornerstone of Tariq Glass Industries, but the company launched its float-glass division five years ago. Tariq Glass is increasing the capacity of its Lahore Sheikhupura Road, Sheikhupura location, where it is building a new float-glass plant.

As a new customer, Tariq Glass noted the brand reputation of Cummins, along with strong customer service from the OES team as its main reasons for entering into this partnership, which will assure reliable power at the new float-glass division for years to come.

For more information contact Deepa Rungasamy, Cummins, +27 11 589 8512, deepa.rungasamy@cummins.com, www.cummins.com





