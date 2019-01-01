North American EtherCAT Plug Fest offers opportunities
January 2020
News
The 2019 North American EtherCAT Plug Fest recently took place in Denver, USA. Numerous well-known manufacturers of EtherCAT devices came together over two days to test the interoperability of their products in one network with devices from other manufacturers and to exchange ideas with the EtherCAT experts on site.
With more than 35 participants, the event was a resounding success. In addition to the highly productive learning environment, participants particularly liked the fact that they were able to meet so many high-ranking manufacturers of EtherCAT devices.
A total of seven controllers from different manufacturers and 16 EtherCAT field devices, were tested. In addition to extensive interoperability tests, many discussions took place with the EtherCAT experts in attendance. The opportunity to exchange technical ideas during the development phase is one of the major benefits of the Plug Fests.
“The 2019 North American EtherCAT Plug Fest was very productive and successful for everyone involved,” said Robert Trask, North American representative for the ETG. “We were glad to welcome many new Plug Fest participants as well as those who have attended multiple previous events.”
EtherCAT Plug Fests take place several times a year all over the world.
For more information contact EtherCAT Technology Group, +49 911 540 56 226, press@ethercat.org, www.ethercat.org
