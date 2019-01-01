Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Smart cities embrace 4IR

January 2020 News


Taru Madangombe

“In the new dynamic of an integrated energy mix, the renewable wind and solar systems have different distribution areas, which results in a more complex grid,” explains Taru Madangombe, vice president of power systems, Anglophone Cluster for Schneider Electric. “To mitigate this, we need smart grids to direct the distribution systems on the network. Smart grids allow power flows to go in different directions to avoid breakdown of the network.

“We need to widen our vision and see the potential of smart cities, built on smart grid technologies. Smart cities are where people have access to public services such as hospitals and transportation services, as well as governmental departments, all optimised through digital tools for efficiency and efficacy.

“Energy and mobility are the twin pillars of this transformation and both require radical adaptation to meet demographic and economic growth, without increasing congestion and pollution. Infrastructure is key to making sure that everyone has access to the smart cities concept and government can help bridge this gap by making basic services and products such as data and smartphones more affordable.”

Smart can go rural

The idea of creating smart cities does not have to take place only in traditional urban areas, but can also be in rural and remote areas, where people do not have access to basic electricity or water.

There is a need for off grid and mini-grid systems so that the basic needs of electricity, running water and other services can be provided to areas that lack these services. Providing power is more than just ‘lights on’, it is a means towards economic development.

“South Africa has a need to provide low cost energy to millions of people and the concept of micro-grids, smart grids and smart cities can bring this aspiration to the populations of both rural areas and densely populated cities,” concludes Madangombe.

For more information contact Prisca Mashanda, Schneider Electric SA, +27 11 254 6400, prisca.mashanda@se.com, www.se.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Fax: +27 11 254 4460
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The IIoT edge is evolving
January 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
In its IIoT context, the edge is traditionally understood to be a kind of half-way point between the plant and the cloud. Physically hard to define, the edge acts as a repository for data collected from ...

Read more...
University of London opens electronics laboratory based on Tektronix solutions
January 2020 , News
Royal Holloway, University of London, has officially opened its new Beatrice Shilling Building which includes state-of-the-art teaching laboratories in partnership with Tektronix, a leading worldwide ...

Read more...
Rockwell Automation named a leader in Manufacturing Execution Systems
January 2020 , News
Rockwell Automation has announced its recognition as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems for the second consecutive year. Since the 2018 report, Rockwell Automation ...

Read more...
SKF acquires industrial AI company
January 2020 , News
SKF has signed an agreement to acquire Presenso, a company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive maintenance software. Presenso’s capability enables production plants ...

Read more...
Bosch Ulwazi hosts 2019 Engineer in Training function
January 2020 , News
Bosch Ulwazi’s 2019 Engineer-in-Training (EIT) Conference was recently held in Mt Edgecombe. At this annual event, graduates are given an interactive platform to showcase the knowledge and skills they ...

Read more...
North American EtherCAT Plug Fest offers opportunities
January 2020 , News
The 2019 North American EtherCAT Plug Fest recently took place in Denver, USA. Numerous well-known manufacturers of EtherCAT devices came together over two days to test the interoperability of their products ...

Read more...
EM Bloemfontein offers accredited training courses
January 2020, ElectroMechanica , News
The Bloemfontein branch of supplier ElectroMechanica (EM) plans to make significant inroads in the Free State region thanks to its fully-equipped training facility, focusing mainly on automation products ...

Read more...
Cummins boosts production at two glass manufacturers
January 2020 , News
Standby power systems from Cummins are providing extra protection at two glass-manufacturing facilities in Lahore, Pakistan, allowing production lines to always be on, and operations to continue seamlessly ...

Read more...
Schneider Electric announces local manufacturing and reduced lead times
January 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , News
Schneider Electric South Africa has announced that its PIX Easy Air Insulated Switchgear, previously 100% internationally manufactured, will now have a 68% local finishing process, reducing the customer ...

Read more...
F’SASEC launches second training centre at Sedibeng TVET College
January 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , News
Representing an important milestone in its access to education journey, the French South African Schneider Electric Education Centre (F’SASEC) network has launched a second practical training laboratory ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved