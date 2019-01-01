Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Superior Filtration relies on Movidrive

December 2019 Motion Control & Drives

An industrial water filtration specialist that has used gearmotors from SEW-Eurodrive for many years has adopted its Movidrive inverters with CMP servo motors and customisable iPOS software for its latest self-cleaning GraviFilter screen filters. “This is an example of a longstanding client relationship that has progressed from a standard product to the latest automation technology as the client develops and transforms its product range,” comments SEW-Eurodrive engineer, Dylan Enslin.

The new gravity screen filter has been designed for cost-effectiveness and to reduce its manufacturing complexity. Consisting of sheet metal that is easy to laser-cut and bend, the quantity of welding needed has also been reduced. In addition, the use of the Movidrive inverter with the CMP servo motor allows for effective repeatable positioning of the spray assembly.

“In terms of our iPOS software, we were able to assist with a customised program to control the machine and also a GUI for the client to adjust basic settings via a laptop,” explains Enslin.

Advanced automation functionality

The advantage of Movidrive is that it essentially replaces the functionality of a PLC, from servo positioning to switching pumps and solenoids. Using the drive for positioning, for example, also does away with the old-fashioned crank system, in addition to being able to control extra peripherals.

“We have used SEW-Eurodrive gearmotors for many years,” says Superior Filtration’s technical director, Laurence Sachs, “but this is the first time we have done something more advanced and automated. We are very thankful for the programming and all the extra effort with our prototype unit.”

The latest GraviFilter prototype is being trialled at a citrus-processing plant, where fruit pulp is very difficult to filter. “We have received good feedback to date on the performance of the prototype,” concludes Sachs. “Now, the latest version with even more improvements is on the cards.”

For more information contact Jana Klut, SEW-Eurodrive, +27 11 248 7000, jklut@sew.co.za, www.sew-eurodrive.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Fax: +27 11 248 7289
Email: jklut@sew.co.za
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SEW-Eurodrive


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Space chair automation
December 2019, Siemens Digital Industries , Motion Control & Drives
The Euro Space Centre adventure park in Transinne in Belgium is home to a number of different simulators, including the original NASA multi-axis chair dating back to the 1960s which was used to familiarise ...

Read more...
African mines gear up with SEW-Eurodrive’s new service
December 2019, SEW-Eurodrive , News
A convenient and cost-effective option for ageing African mines, some of them 50 to 60 years’ old, is to have their geared units professionally refurbished by SEW-Eurodrive. Supplementing its refurbishment ...

Read more...
New XTS functionality enables novel solutions in machine building
November 2019, Beckhoff Automation , Motion Control & Drives
XTS is a smart transport system of magnetically driven movers that travel along tracks consisting of motor modules and guide rails. A Beckhoff Industrial PC is able to control the movers independently ...

Read more...
SEW-Eurodrive passes international audit with flying colours
November 2019, SEW-Eurodrive , News
The Durban branch of SEW-Eurodrive has passed an internal audit by its German parent with flying colours. This means that not only does it comply with the latest standards such as ISO 9001:2015, but it ...

Read more...
Couplings for high torque applications
November 2019, SKF South Africa , Motion Control & Drives
Available in a variety of configurations, SKF’s range of Disc Couplings provide affordable, lubrication-free service in medium to high torque applications that require torsional rigidity. These innovative ...

Read more...
Belting for food applications
November 2019, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Light Materials Handling division supplies and supports a comprehensive range of belting products suitable for the food processing, bottling and packaging sectors. “New to BMG’s range of belting ...

Read more...
SEW-Eurodrive launches Generation X.e
October 2019, SEW-Eurodrive , News
Generation X.e represents the latest iteration of the highly-successful X series of industrial gear units, which has gained significant traction globally in industries as diverse as mining, cement and ...

Read more...
Sawmills and sugar mills underpin growth for SEW-Eurodrive
October 2019, SEW-Eurodrive , Motion Control & Drives
Ageing sawmills and sugar mills in KwaZulu-Natal represent a significant growth opportunity for SEW-Eurodrive to introduce its latest energy-efficient technology. This is an increasing trend as both the ...

Read more...
Smart devices for Ex areas: Unbelievably simple mistakes that prevent control.
September 2019, Michael Brown Control Engineering , Editor's Choice, Motion Control & Drives
I am often astounded by finding really basic problems with controls in plants, which have operated that way for years. These problems are so basic that one can only wonder at how these controls could ...

Read more...
DLM V-Drives
September 2019, Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM) , Motion Control & Drives
DLM V-Drives control the latest generation of permanent magnet and standard induction motors. DLM offers the AMC (advanced motor control) and EPC (efficient pump control) V-Drives, which are available ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved