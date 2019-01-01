Superior Filtration relies on Movidrive

An industrial water filtration specialist that has used gearmotors from SEW-Eurodrive for many years has adopted its Movidrive inverters with CMP servo motors and customisable iPOS software for its latest self-cleaning GraviFilter screen filters. “This is an example of a longstanding client relationship that has progressed from a standard product to the latest automation technology as the client develops and transforms its product range,” comments SEW-Eurodrive engineer, Dylan Enslin.

The new gravity screen filter has been designed for cost-effectiveness and to reduce its manufacturing complexity. Consisting of sheet metal that is easy to laser-cut and bend, the quantity of welding needed has also been reduced. In addition, the use of the Movidrive inverter with the CMP servo motor allows for effective repeatable positioning of the spray assembly.

“In terms of our iPOS software, we were able to assist with a customised program to control the machine and also a GUI for the client to adjust basic settings via a laptop,” explains Enslin.

Advanced automation functionality

The advantage of Movidrive is that it essentially replaces the functionality of a PLC, from servo positioning to switching pumps and solenoids. Using the drive for positioning, for example, also does away with the old-fashioned crank system, in addition to being able to control extra peripherals.

“We have used SEW-Eurodrive gearmotors for many years,” says Superior Filtration’s technical director, Laurence Sachs, “but this is the first time we have done something more advanced and automated. We are very thankful for the programming and all the extra effort with our prototype unit.”

The latest GraviFilter prototype is being trialled at a citrus-processing plant, where fruit pulp is very difficult to filter. “We have received good feedback to date on the performance of the prototype,” concludes Sachs. “Now, the latest version with even more improvements is on the cards.”

