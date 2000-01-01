SAIMC: From the President's desk

December 2019 SAIMC

2019 has been a year of many achievements by our members. Although the SAIMC might not be the organisation with the most members, the unselfish and hard-working team have certainly achieved more than most.

I would like to highlight some of these achievements to thank the team. We have become the voice of automation in industry:

• The Industrial Instrumentation Group (IIG) has joined the SAIMC as the SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council, a huge step forward for the industry in South Africa.

• We have been working on a new Operations Manual for the SAIMC and the following important changes were made:

1. Our National Patron Members are now called our National Members to reflect the huge contribution and strong ties with the SAIMC at national level.

2. Our Branch Patron Members are now called our Regional Members to reflect the huge contribution and strong ties with the SAIMC at regional level.

3. Our Branch Chairs are now called Branch General Managers as their contributions are no longer limited to chairing meetings but supporting the local industries in various ways with the assistance of their brilliant teams.

4. A board has been established that will be operational as from the AGM in 2020 as per the CIPC registration of the company.

• In 2019 the SAIMC had to reapply as a Voluntary Association of ECSA in terms of Section 25 of the Engineering Professions Act of 2000 under the new framework Gazetted in May 2017. We were accepted and our certificate can be seen on the web home page.

• The SAIMC is well represented in SABS technical committees.

• We are participating in the Presidential Commission on the 4th Industrial Revolution – Policy and Regulation Work Stream Policy and Regulatory Work Stream Stakeholder and Industry.

• The DTI has requested that SAIMC lead the Intsimbi Board diversification initiative.

• We are a member of the proSET (Professionals in Science, Engineering and Technology) sector of the National Science and Technology Forum.

• Our members are involved at ECSA with the assessment of candidates that would like to register as professionals.

• We participated in the Gauteng Technology Innovation Forum focus Group through the NSTF.

• We arranged automation pavilions for our National Members at various exhibitions.

• We are a Board Member of IFPTI.

• We are a Board Member of the Automation Federation.

• We are participating in the world-wide establishment of an automation discipline with the members of the Automation Federation, concentrating on factory and process automation. (The Automation Federation represents more than 130 countries.)

• Our members have presented at various conferences.

• We have submitted the first of the seven (7) automation career options – the Enterprise Integration Engineer – to ECSA as a special category. This gives us time to finalise curriculums for a formal automation discipline while we work on the other six options.

• Our new website is up and running with a forum. You are welcome to visit it and contribute in the various activities of the SAIMC.

Without the people working passionately within the SAIMC, we could not have achieved any of this. Thank you to each person who contributed, the sacrifice and time you put in is amazing. It is what allows us as a collective to change our industry for the better.</i>





I would also like to thank Johan Maartens for his work as our COO and also Ina Maartens for her work as the secretariat. There is so much daily operational work and support that goes into every initiative that we undertake. Thank you for your commitment – it truly goes above what is expected. Your love and passion for our industry is admirable.

Yours in automation,

Annemarie van Coller.

Credit(s)

SAIMC





