Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: From the President's desk

December 2019 SAIMC

2019 has been a year of many achievements by our members. Although the SAIMC might not be the organisation with the most members, the unselfish and hard-working team have certainly achieved more than most.

I would like to highlight some of these achievements to thank the team. We have become the voice of automation in industry:

The Industrial Instrumentation Group (IIG) has joined the SAIMC as the SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council, a huge step forward for the industry in South Africa.

We have been working on a new Operations Manual for the SAIMC and the following important changes were made:

1. Our National Patron Members are now called our National Members to reflect the huge contribution and strong ties with the SAIMC at national level.

2. Our Branch Patron Members are now called our Regional Members to reflect the huge contribution and strong ties with the SAIMC at regional level.

3. Our Branch Chairs are now called Branch General Managers as their contributions are no longer limited to chairing meetings but supporting the local industries in various ways with the assistance of their brilliant teams.

4. A board has been established that will be operational as from the AGM in 2020 as per the CIPC registration of the company.

In 2019 the SAIMC had to reapply as a Voluntary Association of ECSA in terms of Section 25 of the Engineering Professions Act of 2000 under the new framework Gazetted in May 2017. We were accepted and our certificate can be seen on the web home page.

The SAIMC is well represented in SABS technical committees.

We are participating in the Presidential Commission on the 4th Industrial Revolution – Policy and Regulation Work Stream Policy and Regulatory Work Stream Stakeholder and Industry.

The DTI has requested that SAIMC lead the Intsimbi Board diversification initiative.

We are a member of the proSET (Professionals in Science, Engineering and Technology) sector of the National Science and Technology Forum.

Our members are involved at ECSA with the assessment of candidates that would like to register as professionals.

We participated in the Gauteng Technology Innovation Forum focus Group through the NSTF.

We arranged automation pavilions for our National Members at various exhibitions.

We are a Board Member of IFPTI.

We are a Board Member of the Automation Federation.

We are participating in the world-wide establishment of an automation discipline with the members of the Automation Federation, concentrating on factory and process automation. (The Automation Federation represents more than 130 countries.)

Our members have presented at various conferences.

We have submitted the first of the seven (7) automation career options – the Enterprise Integration Engineer – to ECSA as a special category. This gives us time to finalise curriculums for a formal automation discipline while we work on the other six options.

Our new website is up and running with a forum. You are welcome to visit it and contribute in the various activities of the SAIMC.

Without the people working passionately within the SAIMC, we could not have achieved any of this. Thank you to each person who contributed, the sacrifice and time you put in is amazing. It is what allows us as a collective to change our industry for the better.</i>


I would also like to thank Johan Maartens for his work as our COO and also Ina Maartens for her work as the secretariat. There is so much daily operational work and support that goes into every initiative that we undertake. Thank you for your commitment – it truly goes above what is expected. Your love and passion for our industry is admirable.

Yours in automation,

Annemarie van Coller.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: Vaal branch
December 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
At the last technology evening, Robert de Scande from SICK Automation gave a presentation on the subject of IO-Link. IO-Link offers new options for communication between the system control and field levels: ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
December 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
Technology evening At the last technology evening, Beckhoff Automation’s Gareth Taylor (sales engineer, Durban) presented on the topic ‘Open PC-based control technology in a world of modular process ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
December 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
At the technology evening on 10 October, Jacques Parrott, from SICK Automation SA gave a presentation on ‘Measurement of green house gas emissions’, which also touched on the issue of carbon tax. The ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
December 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
The October technology evening was hosted by Extech Safety Systems. Sales director Gary Friend presented an interesting take on the relationship between new technological advances, and the never-ending ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the President's desk
November 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
The end of the year is almost upon us. Have you taken the opportunity to ask yourself what has really changed for you this year? In some areas we have seen significant and exponential change. Automation ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Tshwane branch
November 2019, SAIMC , News
Industry expert talks about importance of continuous learning Learning from industry experts is a vital component of any student’s training. Such an expert is Thabo Lekgowane, a robotics engineer from ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Obituary - Eugene Sithole
November 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
It is with deep sadness that the SAIMC heard of the death of dear friend and esteemed colleague Eugene Sithole, who passed away suddenly on 7 September.    Thanduxolo Eugene Sithole was born on 13 September ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
November 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
Why use wires?    At the technology evening on 11 September, Rudi Erasmus of Phoenix Contact walked us through when and why wireless communication is preferred to cabled communication.    Communicating ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
November 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
This month’s presentation at the Vaal branch covered the basic principles and fundamentals of SIL. It included the common misconceptions about SIL, risks, accidents, processes, random and systemic failures ...

Read more...
The technology landscape: insights from 2019 conferences
November 2019, SAIMC , Editor's Choice
Industry leaders and governmental agencies across the globe recognise technology as the cornerstone for economic development. President Cyril Ramaphosa famously posited: “The clear implication for South ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved