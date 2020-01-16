SAIMC: Secunda branch

At the technology evening on 10 October, Jacques Parrott, from SICK Automation SA gave a presentation on ‘Measurement of green house gas emissions’, which also touched on the issue of carbon tax.
The greenhouse phenomena is related to IR wavelength emitted by the sun. These shafts of sunlight will be reflected by the greenhouse gases, while lower wavelengths will not be affected. The primary greenhouse gases in earth’s atmosphere are water vapor (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O) and ozone (O3).
Without greenhouse gases, the average temperature of earth’s surface would be about 18°C, rather than the present average of 15°C. Managing carbon is not just good for the environment and critical to combat climate change, it’s also a way for businesses to save money, cut risks, and create new business opportunities.
For example, the greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) of a mine are continuously monitored in the ventilation shafts. Precisely measuring GHG emissions provides data that is used as the basis for calculating the tax liability. High-precision sensors and analysers are used to measure gas, flow, temperature and pressure. An option to measure moisture can also be integrated. Customer-specific reporting software can also be deployed to create emissions reports for submission to the tax authorities.
This branch thanks Jacques for this informative and interesting presentation.
Left to right: Deon Lottering, Iddo Japhta and Jacques Parrott.
Iddo Japhta (left) congratulates lucky draw winner Johan van den Berg.
All instrumentation and control mechanicians, technicians and engineers are welcome to attend our monthly technology events next year. The planned dates for 2020 will be made public after the AGM on 16 January 2020 (venue to be confirmed). All enquiries can be directed to branch chairman Johan Maritz +27 82 856 3865.
