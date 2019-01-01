SAIMC: Durban branch

At the last technology evening, Beckhoff Automation’s Gareth Taylor (sales engineer, Durban) presented on the topic ‘Open PC-based control technology in a world of modular process automation’. He expertly took us through the developments of IIoT and the role that Beckhoff plays in shaping what the future of automation will look like.
Vice chairman Paul Sikhakhane (left) thanks Gareth Taylor for his presentation.
His informative presentation also included information on the integration of HART devices through FDT/DTM into PC-based control systems, ultra-thin integration of intrinsically safe field devices, multi-touch control panels and panel PCs for hazardous locations, as well as big data analytics and remote data access in the cloud.
We were pleased with the good attendance at the meeting, including lots of enthralled students, and everybody enjoyed the presentation, the networking and the fine Durban chicken curry for dinner.
The branch thanks Beckhoff for its kind sponsorship of the evening.
