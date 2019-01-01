Lonza selects Rockwell Automation for digital transformation of pharmaceutical operations

Lonza has selected Rockwell Automation for the turnkey implementation of the strategic vision to bring the digital factory to nine facilities that manufacture drug capsules. The Swiss-based company, founded in 1897 with approximately 15 500 employees, chose Rockwell Automation’s PharmaSuite Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software to digitise the operations in its manufacturing environments. Specifically, the solution is designed to help avoid disruptions during high volume periods of just-in-time orders for on-demand production, ushering in a new era of operational efficiency.
“Digital transformation is bringing new levels of operational efficiency to process automation and employee productivity in pharmaceutical companies globally,” said John Genovesi, senior vice president, Enterprise Accounts and Software, Rockwell Automation. “We’re proud to be working with Lonza as they evolve their products, operations and workforce towards their maximum potential through the use of our innovative software solutions.”
Plan your media strategy with Technews Publishing November 2019
, News
Dear Marketer,
Have you ever looked back on a year and wondered how you survived it? For the majority of South Africans, 2019 started benignly enough, cosily wrapped in the blanket of Ramaphoria that ...
Read more...From the editor's desk: The power of 23 December 2019, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
Have you ever looked back on a year and wondered how you survived it? For the majority of South Africans, 2019 was such a year. It started benignly enough, cosily wrapped in the blanket of Ramaphoria ...
Read more...AI module improves industrial production December 2019, Rockwell Automation
, System Integration & Control Systems Design
Industrial workers can now use the data from their equipment more easily to predict production issues and improve processes with their existing automation and control skill set. The new FactoryTalk Analytics ...
Read more...Honeywell helps transform petrochemical operations December 2019, Honeywell ACS South Africa
, News
Honeywell has announced that Braskem Idesa has adopted a hands-free, wearable connected technology solution at its plant in Veracruz, Mexico. Honeywell’s Intelligent Wearables will allow Braskem Idesa ...
Read more...Rocket car arrives in South Africa December 2019
, News
The Bloodhound LSR car has arrived at Hakskeenpan, the dry salt lake bed in South Africa’s northern Cape province, where over the next month a 25-strong crew will run tests that may see it exceed 800 ...
Read more...World record for Festo’s BionicOpter December 2019, Festo
, News
The Festo BionicOpter will be included in the 2020 Guinness World Records. The chapter ‘Robots’ presents the most amazing records from the world of super robots and artificial intelligence. The Festo ...
Read more...BMG’s Food & Beverage Expo voted a success December 2019, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, News
BMG’s recent Food & Beverage Expo, held at the BMG World distribution and engineering facility, has been voted a great success. “Highlights of the event included presentations from guest speaker, Linda ...
Read more...BI leverages synergies across Hudaco Group December 2019
, News
As part of the Hudaco Group, Bearings International (BI) is able to leverage synergies across a broad range of companies, meaning it can offer a complete product basket across its branch network countrywide.
In ...