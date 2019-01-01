Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Lonza selects Rockwell Automation for digital transformation of pharmaceutical operations

December 2019 News

Lonza has selected Rockwell Automation for the turnkey implementation of the strategic vision to bring the digital factory to nine facilities that manufacture drug capsules. The Swiss-based company, founded in 1897 with approximately 15 500 employees, chose Rockwell Automation’s PharmaSuite Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software to digitise the operations in its manufacturing environments. Specifically, the solution is designed to help avoid disruptions during high volume periods of just-in-time orders for on-demand production, ushering in a new era of operational efficiency.

“Digital transformation is bringing new levels of operational efficiency to process automation and employee productivity in pharmaceutical companies globally,” said John Genovesi, senior vice president, Enterprise Accounts and Software, Rockwell Automation. “We’re proud to be working with Lonza as they evolve their products, operations and workforce towards their maximum potential through the use of our innovative software solutions.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 654 9700
Fax: +27 11 654 9702
Email: mjunius@rockwellautomation.com
www: www.rockwellautomation.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rockwell Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Plan your media strategy with Technews Publishing
November 2019 , News
Dear Marketer, Have you ever looked back on a year and wondered how you survived it? For the majority of South Africans, 2019 started benignly enough, cosily wrapped in the blanket of Ramaphoria that ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: The power of 23
December 2019, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
Have you ever looked back on a year and wondered how you survived it? For the majority of South Africans, 2019 was such a year. It started benignly enough, cosily wrapped in the blanket of Ramaphoria ...

Read more...
Robust absolute linear position measurement
December 2019, ATI Systems , News
Temposonics, an MTS Systems company, is a leading supplier of magnetostrictive sensors, which are rapidly becoming the transducers of choice in many applications.

Read more...
AI module improves industrial production
December 2019, Rockwell Automation , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Industrial workers can now use the data from their equipment more easily to predict production issues and improve processes with their existing automation and control skill set. The new FactoryTalk Analytics ...

Read more...
Honeywell helps transform petrochemical operations
December 2019, Honeywell ACS South Africa , News
Honeywell has announced that Braskem Idesa has adopted a hands-free, wearable connected technology solution at its plant in Veracruz, Mexico. Honeywell’s Intelligent Wearables will allow Braskem Idesa ...

Read more...
Rocket car arrives in South Africa
December 2019 , News
The Bloodhound LSR car has arrived at Hakskeenpan, the dry salt lake bed in South Africa’s northern Cape province, where over the next month a 25-strong crew will run tests that may see it exceed 800 ...

Read more...
Europe’s largest-ever Emerson Users Conference to be held in Milan
December 2019, Emerson Automation Solutions , News
The largest-ever Emerson Global Users Exchange in Europe will be taking place in Milan, Italy, in 2020. The biennial conference will be held at the Milano Convention Centre from March 18 to 20, with current ...

Read more...
World record for Festo’s BionicOpter
December 2019, Festo , News
The Festo BionicOpter will be included in the 2020 Guinness World Records. The chapter ‘Robots’ presents the most amazing records from the world of super robots and artificial intelligence. The Festo ...

Read more...
BMG’s Food & Beverage Expo voted a success
December 2019, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , News
BMG’s recent Food & Beverage Expo, held at the BMG World distribution and engineering facility, has been voted a great success. “Highlights of the event included presentations from guest speaker, Linda ...

Read more...
BI leverages synergies across Hudaco Group
December 2019 , News
As part of the Hudaco Group, Bearings International (BI) is able to leverage synergies across a broad range of companies, meaning it can offer a complete product basket across its branch network countrywide. In ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved