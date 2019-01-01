Lonza selects Rockwell Automation for digital transformation of pharmaceutical operations

“Digital transformation is bringing new levels of operational efficiency to process automation and employee productivity in pharmaceutical companies globally,” said John Genovesi, senior vice president, Enterprise Accounts and Software, Rockwell Automation. “We’re proud to be working with Lonza as they evolve their products, operations and workforce towards their maximum potential through the use of our innovative software solutions.”

Lonza has selected Rockwell Automation for the turnkey implementation of the strategic vision to bring the digital factory to nine facilities that manufacture drug capsules. The Swiss-based company, founded in 1897 with approximately 15 500 employees, chose Rockwell Automation’s PharmaSuite Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software to digitise the operations in its manufacturing environments. Specifically, the solution is designed to help avoid disruptions during high volume periods of just-in-time orders for on-demand production, ushering in a new era of operational efficiency.

