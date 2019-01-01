Honeywell helps transform petrochemical operations

Honeywell has delivered a complete outcome-based solution that tracks specific key performance indicators and integrates hardware, software and services, and a full WiFi infrastructure to support use of the solution across the plant. The wearable technology will also accelerate training and ensure safety for field operators at the facility.

Honeywell has announced that Braskem Idesa has adopted a hands-free, wearable connected technology solution at its plant in Veracruz, Mexico. Honeywell’s Intelligent Wearables will allow Braskem Idesa to improve productivity and compliance with process procedures, capture the expertise of experienced workers and provide critical insights and information effectively to trainees and support workers in the field.

