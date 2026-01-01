Belden expands edge computing portfolio with ProLinx Edge Gateway

August 2026 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Belden has launched the ProSoft Technology ELX3 ProLinx Edge Gateway, a rugged platform that combines OT protocol conversion with lightweight Docker-based edge application hosting. It helps organisations collect data, connect digital systems and run CPU-based analytics at the machine level, supporting faster local decision-making at the network edge.

As digitalisation and IIoT transformations push forward, organisations have new opportunities to extract, analyse and act on OT data to improve efficiencies, reduce scrap and waste and reach sustainability targets. The ProLinx Edge Gateway is designed for large, complex industrial networks with a growing number of connected devices. Manufacturers and energy operators in industries such as oil and gas, power distribution and materials handling can run compact AI inference models, digital twin connectivity agents and near-real-time analytics containers alongside proven EtherNet/IP-to-Modbus TCP/IP protocol gateway functions, all within a single device rated for harsh environments.

Gateway features

• Achieve OT protocol conversion: Enabling EtherNet/IP and Modbus TCP/IP data exchange to allow communication between dissimilar devices in the field.

• Deploy user-defined containers: Empowering custom code and algorithm creation for advanced applications such as machine learning and predictive maintenance, digital twin and asset monitoring and near-real-time analytics.

• Future-proof edge deployments: With a platform designed to expand as additional protocol container gateways are released.

“The ELX3 is ideal for industrial companies looking to unite data from disparate IIoT devices and legacy OT equipment, bringing silos of automation into centralised systems for analysis and action,” says Erik Syme, director of programme management at ProSoft Technology. “By supporting both ProSoft protocol gateway containers and custom containers, the ELX3 gives users the flexibility they need to address demanding edge applications and scale as their operations evolve.”

Engineered to withstand shock, vibration and electromagnetic compatibility tolerances, with a temperature range of -40 to 70°C and rated for Class I, Division 2 environments, the ProLinx Edge Gateway is suitable for use in harsh environments.

The gateway addresses the complex requirements of varied industries, including automotive, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, machine building, process manufacturing, materials handling, metals, mining, oil and gas and water and wastewater.

For more information contact Scott Todd, Belden, +1 317 316 6473 , scott.todd@belden.com, www.belden.com





