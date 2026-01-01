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AI could help relieve pressure on electrical design engineers

August 2026 IT in Manufacturing


WSCAD, developer of an AI-powered electrical design platform has released new data revealing widespread concerns about engineering scalability, knowledge retention and productivity among electrical engineering professionals worldwide.

The industry report, The State of Electrical Engineering 2026: Why AI Is Changing Engineering Forever, surveyed 1267 electrical CAD users across 40 countries. The findings show that engineering organisations are grappling with workforce shortages, increasing project complexity and growing documentation demands while operating at or near capacity. Many respondents reported struggling to meet tighter delivery schedules and rising customisation requirements, given the ongoing shortage of experienced engineering and design talent.

“Engineering teams are being asked to deliver increasingly complex projects faster than ever, often with fewer experienced resources available,” says Dr Axel Zein, chief executive officer of WSCAD. “The survey uncovers that many teams have optimised traditional workflows as much as possible, yet it is not enough to meet new productivity demands. As a result, organisations are increasingly exploring AI-assisted approaches to unlock the next level of engineering efficiency and allow more time for innovation.”

One of the biggest takeaways illustrates the amount of time design engineers spend on repetitive and administrative activities, pulling them away from complex engineering challenges. Approximately 54% of respondents reported spending the largest share of their time on schematics, while nearly 72% cited component searches and documentation maintenance as problematic, time-consuming tasks.

Other key findings are:

• Nearly 71% of respondents have more than five years of experience using electrical CAD systems, but only 42% had more than a decade of experience, underscoring concerns around succession planning and knowledge transfer.

• Respondents identified workforce shortages, increasing system complexity, growing compliance requirements, shorter project timelines and expanding interdisciplinary integration as the major challenges facing engineering organisations.

• Fewer than 46% of respondents felt they had sufficient time for innovation and less than 63% signalled they currently have standardised processes in place.

• Many organisations rely heavily on the expertise of individual engineers, creating risks related to knowledge retention, onboarding and long-term scalability.

“Industry conversation is no longer about whether engineering organisations need to become more productive,” Zein adds. “Now, organisations are looking at how they can carefully introduce AI-enabled tools that free up engineering time from manual work and reallocate it to more technical workflows.”

When asked what matters most in an electrical CAD system, respondents consistently prioritised usability, reliability, rapid access to information, comprehensive documentation capabilities and productivity enhancements. Nearly 90% identified usability as a top requirement.

Where AI supports the business

According to the report, AI-assisted engineering tools are already decreasing manual effort in areas such as documentation generation, error detection and engineering knowledge search. Looking ahead, respondents expect AI-native engineering environments to fundamentally change how engineering knowledge is created, applied and scaled.

The report concludes that AI is unlikely to replace engineers. Instead, its greatest value lies in reducing repetitive work so teams can focus on higher-value activities, including problem solving, design decisions and innovation. Rather than adopting AI as a trend, organisations are seeking practical technologies that reduce engineering workload, improve efficiency and increase throughput.

WSCAD develops ELECTRIX, a family of AI-powered electrical CAD and AI-native engineering solutions used for electrical engineering, control cabinet design, building automation, electrical installation, piping and instrumentation, and fluid engineering. For more than three decades, WSCAD has helped engineering organisations increase productivity through integrated engineering workflows, automation and intelligent design technologies.

The ELECTRIX platform brings multiple engineering disciplines together on a shared data foundation and integrates AI-assisted engineering capabilities directly into engineering workflows. It is complemented by wscaduniverse.com, one of the world’s largest electrical CAD data libraries, providing access to more than 2,2 million parts from leading manufacturers. WSCAD solutions are used by more than 40 000 users in over 100 countries.

For more information contact WSCAD, +49 8131 36270, sales@wscad.com, www.wscad.com




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