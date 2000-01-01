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IT in Manufacturing



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Advancing high-performance motorsport design

August 2026 IT in Manufacturing

ORECA Group, a major motorsport engineering organisation, has selected Siemens Simcenter software, part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, to support advanced computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and composite structural optimisation for its high-performance racing vehicle development programmes, including Le Mans 24 Hours with Ford Motor Company.

To fulfil the ORECA Group’s ambition to expand the use of advanced simulation technologies across highly competitive racing programmes, it has replaced its legacy CFD environment with Siemens’ technologies to improve simulation efficiency, enable more advanced multiphysics simulation and strengthen workflow integration across its motorsport engineering teams.

“ORECA was looking for a simulation environment that could support accelerated and more streamlined workflows from design through simulation while enabling new types of multiphysics analysis,” says Jean-Philippe Pelaprat, head of aerodynamics at ORECA Group. “Siemens’ simulation software gives our engineering teams the flexibility to run more advanced simulations and optimise composite structures in a highly demanding motorsport environment.”

“Our collaboration with ORECA shows how Siemens Xcelerator empowers engineering organisations to push the limits of performance through simulation-driven engineering,” says Sam Mahalingam, executive vice president of simulation, HPC and AI at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “By bringing advanced CFD and composite optimisation together within a digital twin environment, we are giving customers the tools to explore bold new design approaches and drive innovation in some of the most demanding, competitive engineering programmes in the world.”

The ORECA Group is using Siemens’ Simcenter STAR-CCM+ software to support more efficient CFD workflows and to conduct complex multi-physics simulations that combine aerodynamic, thermal and brake-related effects. Siemens’ Simcenter Optistruct software is being applied to optimise carbon fibre composite layups, helping engineers balance stiffness and weight in performance-critical components. Together, these capabilities support ORECA’s efforts to deploy more sophisticated simulation technologies and enable innovation across its motorsport development programmes.

The collaboration aligns with Siemens’ focus on digital twin technologies and software-driven engineering widely used in motorsport to enable virtual-first development, reduce reliance on physical testing and support continuous performance optimisation. These same approaches are increasingly applied beyond motorsport, including automotive and advanced manufacturing where engineering teams face similarly complex performance and time-to-market challenges.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, cbcqueries.za@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: helpdesk.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


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