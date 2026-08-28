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Engineering a more inclusive future

August 2026 News


Andriette Combrinck, technical specialist, Water Africa.

In line with International Women in Engineering Day, women engineers at Zutari are helping shape resilient communities across Africa and the Middle East while inspiring the next generation to enter the profession in areas ranging from water security to large-scale urban developments.

Engineering combines creativity, collaboration and purpose

For Andriette Combrinck, technical specialist, Water Africa at Zutari, engineering offered the ideal combination of creativity, collaboration and purpose. “Civil engineering, in particular, appealed to me because it transforms ideas into practical solutions that make a tangible difference in people’s lives,” she explains. “It is intellectually stimulating, far-reaching and allows you to help shape communities and leave a lasting positive impact.”

Now with two decades of experience in water resource management, development, planning, modelling and design, Combrinck has worked across every major river system in South Africa and on projects throughout the African continent. Her career journey which began as a bursary student, was shaped profoundly by strong mentorship and exposure to diverse projects. Today, she views mentorship as central to developing future engineering talent. “I have experienced first-hand the impact of strong mentorship throughout my own career,” she says. “I see every opportunity to mentor as a chance to make a meaningful contribution to someone’s career development.”


Samar Izmenqa, principal project manager, Built Environment MENA.

Education as a pathway to opportunity

That emphasis on mentorship is echoed by Lawrenta Isikhuemen, senior electrical engineer, Energy Africa, whose work spans medium- and low-voltage design solutions, power system studies and projects across the built environment, data centres and industrial infrastructure sectors. Growing up in a community in Nigeria, Isikhuemen says education became her pathway to opportunity. “I was drawn to a career where I could physically see solutions to real-world problems,” she explains. “The ability to contribute to reliable and sustainable systems that support communities motivated me to pursue engineering.”

Over the years, she has seen how mentorship and organisational support can help women navigate what is still a predominantly male-dominated industry. She notes that diversity and representation drive innovation as much as they promote fairness. “At its core, engineering is about delivering solutions that improve lives, and diverse teams are better equipped to achieve this purpose,” says Isikhuemen. “Representation encourages individuals across different backgrounds to pursue engineering with confidence, knowing they are seen, included and able to make meaningful contributions.”


Lawrenta Isikhuemen, senior electrical engineer, Energy Africa.

Multidisciplinary design and engineering projects

For Samar Izmenqa, principal project manager, Built Environment, the appeal of engineering lay in its ability to combine technical thinking, leadership and real-world impact. Based in the Middle East, she leads multidisciplinary design and engineering projects across the UAE and wider region, coordinating complex developments from concept through to delivery. “Seeing how infrastructure and design shape the way people live and experience spaces motivated me to build a career where I could contribute to meaningful projects,” she explains.

Her progression from technical and design-focused roles into senior leadership required learning how to navigate high-pressure environments while balancing technical, commercial and client expectations. “One of the key challenges as a woman in engineering is sometimes needing to work harder to prove your technical capability and leadership presence,” says Izmenqa. “I focused on building credibility through performance, knowledge and professionalism while also staying authentic to my leadership style.”

The future of engineering

Across all three careers, there is a shared belief that the future of engineering will require more than technical excellence. Adaptability, digital literacy and critical thinking are becoming increasingly important as engineers confront rapid technological change, growing sustainability demands and increasingly complex infrastructure challenges.

Combrinck believes future engineers will need technical agility, sound judgement and strong people skills, particularly as artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into engineering practice. Isikhuemen similarly points to the growing importance of AI and digital capabilities in delivering smarter and more sustainable solutions across Africa’s energy and infrastructure sectors. Izmenqa adds that future engineers will need to think strategically about sustainability, innovation and multidisciplinary collaboration.

The future of engineering across Africa is a particular source of optimism. Combrinck points to the continent’s potential to develop infrastructure and services that improve lives and strengthen resilience, while Isikhuemen sees significant opportunities emerging through renewable energy, storage technologies and AI-enabled infrastructure planning. “What excites me most about the future of engineering in Africa is the opportunity to be part of meaningful change,” says Combrinck. “African engineers are combining innovation, local understanding and practical thinking to create solutions that are truly fit for purpose.”

For young women considering engineering careers, all three leaders offer a consistent message: there is space for them in the profession. “Never undervalue yourself or what you bring to the table,” says Combrinck. Isikhuemen encourages young women to stay focused and believe in their abilities. Izmenqa adds: “Do not be afraid to speak up, take leadership opportunities and challenge yourself. Your perspective, ideas and contributions are valuable, and the industry needs more women to help shape its future.”

For more information contact Cambridge Mokanyane, Zutari, +27 12 427 2000, cambridge.mokanyane@zutari.com, www.zutari.com




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