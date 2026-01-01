Next-gen infrared imaging software?

August 2026 IT in Manufacturing

Optris has launched Optris Connect, a new software platform for PI and Xi thermal cameras that combines intuitive usability with monitoring and configuration capabilities. Designed as a starting point for new users, it makes thermal imaging accessible through a modern interface that allows users to visualise thermal images, temperature trends, alarms and camera data within a single workspace. The software is designed to be fully operational within seconds.

“Optris Connect represents the next step in our software evolution,” says Sascha Kienitz, chief executive officer at Optris. “We wanted to create a platform that is easy for beginners, powerful for experienced users and flexible enough to grow with future technologies.”

Multiple cameras, one workspace

Optris Connect automatically detects all compatible cameras on the network, and allows users to connect multiple USB and Ethernet cameras simultaneously in one environment. Thermal images from different cameras can be displayed side by side, while temperature data from multiple devices can be combined into a single trend graph or viewed separately. Guided network configuration helps users quickly establish communication with connected cameras and resolve common connection issues.

Simplified configuration and monitoring

Measurement fields can be configured with just a few clicks, including individual emissivity settings for each measurement area. Users can also configure alarms and process interface modules directly within the software.

Continuous improvement through community feedback

Optris Connect includes an integrated error reporting system. Users can optionally submit log files with their email address, enabling developers to analyse unexpected software issues and provide fixes in future releases. Software updates can be installed directly within the application without requiring a full reinstallation. Optris Connect is available free of charge without requiring a licence or subscription.

For more information contact Lorenz-Oliver Riegel, Optris, pr@optris.de, www.optris.com





