Next-gen infrared imaging software?
August 2026
IT in Manufacturing
Optris has launched Optris Connect, a new software platform for PI and Xi thermal cameras that combines intuitive usability with monitoring and configuration capabilities. Designed as a starting point for new users, it makes thermal imaging accessible through a modern interface that allows users to visualise thermal images, temperature trends, alarms and camera data within a single workspace. The software is designed to be fully operational within seconds.
“Optris Connect represents the next step in our software evolution,” says Sascha Kienitz, chief executive officer at Optris. “We wanted to create a platform that is easy for beginners, powerful for experienced users and flexible enough to grow with future technologies.”
Multiple cameras, one workspace
Optris Connect automatically detects all compatible cameras on the network, and allows users to connect multiple USB and Ethernet cameras simultaneously in one environment. Thermal images from different cameras can be displayed side by side, while temperature data from multiple devices can be combined into a single trend graph or viewed separately. Guided network configuration helps users quickly establish communication with connected cameras and resolve common connection issues.
Simplified configuration and monitoring
Measurement fields can be configured with just a few clicks, including individual emissivity settings for each measurement area. Users can also configure alarms and process interface modules directly within the software.
Continuous improvement through community feedback
Optris Connect includes an integrated error reporting system. Users can optionally submit log files with their email address, enabling developers to analyse unexpected software issues and provide fixes in future releases. Software updates can be installed directly within the application without requiring a full reinstallation. Optris Connect is available free of charge without requiring a licence or subscription.
For more information contact Lorenz-Oliver Riegel, Optris, pr@optris.de, www.optris.com
Further reading:
ESG as a growth lever
RS South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Leading organisations are treating ESG not as a compliance obligation but as a practical tool for operational efficiency, supply chain resilience and business performance, with data and collaboration central to unlocking its value.
Read more...
Preparing Africa’s data centres for the demands of autonomous AI
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Africa’s data centre infrastructure must evolve significantly to support agentic AI workloads, with GPU-intensive computing, advanced cooling and reliable power demanding a fundamentally different approach to facility design and investment.
Read more...
Virtualising the control room to reshape building management systems
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Schneider Electric explains how virtualising building management systems frees facilities teams from ageing hardware, delivers stronger cybersecurity and enables portfolio-wide control from a single interface.
Read more...
AI infrastructure solutions for data campus
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Schneider Electric and Motivair deliver more than $290 million in power and cooling infrastructure for TeraWulf’s AI-ready Lake Mariner data campus.
Read more...
Africa’s data centre evolution: AI, edge computing and new energy demands
IT in Manufacturing
With less than half a gigawatt of active white space capacity serving over a billion people, Africa’s data centre sector faces a stark gap that AI’s surging power and cooling demands are set to widen. Vertiv and Open Africa Data Centres unpack how modularity, edge computing and smarter energy strategies could change the equation.
Read more...
How data and AI are unlocking South Africa’s next mineral frontier
IT in Manufacturing
Data, AI and blockchain are reshaping how mining companies explore, extract and prove the provenance of resources, opening a new frontier for South Africa’s mining sector.
Read more...
Luna Rossa partners with Siemens for 38th America’s Cup
Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Siemens details how Luna Rossa is using digital engineering and simulation tools, from CAD to structural optimisation, to design a faster yacht for the 38th America’s Cup.
Read more...
AI is raising South Africa’s cybersecurity stakes
IT in Manufacturing
As AI accelerates both the sophistication and scale of cyber threats, South African organisations face significant gaps in cloud security, data governance and identity management that need to be addressed before AI capabilities are further embedded into business operations.
Read more...
How modern EAM is becoming the driver of productivity, resilience and sustainability in mines
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Modern enterprise asset management is turning maintenance from a routine function into a strategic priority, helping mines extend the life of ageing infrastructure while improving productivity and safety.
Read more...
Physical AI solution with potential to transform South African manufacturing
IT in Manufacturing
NTT DATA and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling have deployed physical AI in an industrial assembly environment, embedding intelligence into production workflows to improve quality assurance and cut deployment timelines significantly.
Read more...