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Latest automation innovations on show at Electra Mining Africa 2026

August 2026 News

New innovations are transforming the South African mining, manufacturing and automation sectors, driving the deployment of advanced technological solutions. Technologies such as mechanisation, automation and digitalisation are improving safety and productivity on mines, production facilities and industrial plants. To deliver real value, however, these technologies must be cost-effective and designed to solve practical industry challenges.

The current growth in automation is positively affecting local industries by facilitating investment in data analytics and skills development, and helping develop local competitiveness and export potential as South African solutions are adapted for regional markets. Many of these innovations and newly automated systems will be on display at Electra Mining Africa 2026, the largest trade show of its kind in southern Africa, taking place in Johannesburg in September this year.

Innovations on display will include new CNC simulation server automation software for CNC-specific user interfaces that simulate part machining using real-time data, as well as automated purpose-built digital systems that track and trace projects, providing real-time visibility and ensuring that critical information is accessible to the right people at the right time.

Mining and petrochemical industries demand uninterrupted power, precision control and uncompromising safety as even brief interruptions can cause operational downtime and financial losses. In response to these requirements, new developments in intelligent, digitally enabled power solutions for modern, mission-critical facilities will be on show.

As mining operations adopt higher levels of automation, the reliability of the data feeding these systems has become increasingly important. Companies specialising in industrial sensing and monitoring technologies are contributing to more reliable automated systems, with new developments in digital speed, position and condition monitoring solutions designed for demanding industrial and mining environments.

Other technologies on display at Electra Mining Africa 2026 include collision avoidance systems integrated with AI cameras capable of detecting people, vehicles and obstacles in real mining conditions, and new network terminal slice computing technology that moves computing from centralised servers to localised, device-level processing for improved speed and resilience. Automated fire suppression systems for modern mines and industries will also be showcased.

The biennial show will introduce several new features in 2026, including a new outdoor exhibition area in what is currently the Main Arena at the Johannesburg Expo Centre. According to Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa, the new Orange Zone was created in response to strong exhibitor interest and the need for additional space following the previous show.

“The new Orange Zone allows us to accommodate more companies looking to showcase large-scale equipment and innovations outdoors,” says Hefer. “It also enables greater participation from original equipment manufacturers, giving visitors a valuable opportunity to view, compare and evaluate a broader range of solutions across the show’s expanded outdoor exhibition areas.”

Electra Mining Africa 2024 surpassed previous records in terms of exhibitors, exhibition space and visitors. Hefer says the 2026 show will be even bigger, with over 1 000 exhibitors and expanded floor space that includes the new Orange Zone. “A growing exhibition reflects increased industry participation and innovation, offering visitors a broader and more diverse range of solutions to explore and evaluate. Visitors will have access to a wide range of technologies, suppliers and expertise in one location, reducing the time and cost associated with sourcing products and supplier engagement.”

International exhibitors and country pavilions will bring global innovations and new technologies to the show. Beyond the exhibition floor, the event offers valuable networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities through seminars, technical workshops and informal engagement throughout the event.

Electra Mining Africa 2026 takes place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, from 7 to 11 September 2026.

For more information contact Natasha Heiberg, Montgomery Group Africa, +27 11 835 1565, natasha.heiberg@montgomerygroup.com, www.montgomerygroup.com




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