From the editor's desk: Building a better future

August 2026 News



Kim Roberts, Editor

This issue of SA Instrumentation & Control includes our Sustainable Manufacturing Industry Guide, which has some great examples of companies actively contributing to a net-zero carbon future. It’s also Women’s Month, and we have a feature on Women in Engineering in line with our previous stories marking International Women in Engineering Day.

I remember when Gloria Steinem was the role model for women. In those days, if you were in the corporate world you had to take sick leave as maternity leave, and if you dared to ask for the standard company housing subsidy you were told, “Sorry, you’re not the head of your household.”

I used to think women had moved beyond the need for recognition, and were just getting out there and doing the job, but now I think differently. I’m in awe of what women have achieved today, not just in fighting to reach the top like in the old days, but also in the contributions they have made along the way to making the world a better place. From leaders of their country such as New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, who influenced global thinking on compassionate leadership, to outstanding role models like Michelle Obama, women have shown what is possible. They have excelled as top executives in industry and they’re making a difference in rural communities. South Africa also stands out. According to the World Economic Forum, we rank 11th in the world for women’s representation in government, with women holding 46% of seats in the National Assembly.

It’s not only happening today. One of my favourite stories is about Emily Roebling, who took charge of the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge in the 1870s when her husband fell ill. She studied engineering, mathematics and materials science and became the bridge’s chief engineer. Her leadership and technical expertise resulted in its successful completion. Another favourite of mine is Charles Darwin’s daughter, Henrietta. Darwin relied heavily on her in The Descent of Man and his other writings for copy-editing, as well as for clarifying and enlivening his arguments.

Engineering is a tough discipline, and in this issue we feature women engineers whose work is making a real contribution to people’s lives. We have a story on the women shortlisted for the Royal Academy of Engineering’s 2026 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. They are part of a new generation of innovators who are using engineering to increase access to critical services throughout the continent. South African Sincengile Ntshingila is among them.

An example in the engineering profession is Refilwe Buthelezi, who became ECSA’s first woman president in 2022 and she also leads the Federation of African Engineering Organisations. We also interviewed AES operations manager, Kristen Rossiter. As she says: “Engineering requires attention to detail, analytical thinking and the ability to understand complex systems. These are qualities that women already bring to the industry.”

It’s easy to celebrate these achievements when you have had the opportunity to go to university. What about the bright young girls out there who are full of potential but cannot afford a science education, or who are exposed to unconscious bias? It’s important to address the barriers that have limited their access to STEM, from discrimination to a lack of opportunities for education and mentorship.

There are some excellent initiatives helping to change this. Naadiya Moosajee co-founded WomEng as a civil engineering student at UCT in 2006. WomEng helps talented girls and women find a place in the engineering and technology industries through its #1milliongirls in STEM programme. It has built it into a programme running across 13 countries with backing from UNESCO and the World Economic Forum. Its goal is to reach one million girls through STEM education and mentoring initiatives by 2027. Another one is Women in Engineering, which is a global network dedicated to promoting women engineers and scientists, and inspiring girls worldwide to pursue careers in STEM.

There’s still a long way to go. Women make up just 16% of registered engineering professionals, although there is progress. According to ECSA, the registration of women engineers is growing by 35% annually. More concerning is that around 70% of women who graduate with engineering degrees leave the profession after starting their careers. Some of the reasons cited are isolation, absence of mentorship, limited career opportunities, lack of flexibility, a culture revolving around men, and having to continually prove their technical competence when their male colleagues do not. Our country cannot afford to train engineers and then create working conditions that push them out.

To all those women who refuse to let negative thinking stand in the way of their career, you are an inspiration.

Credit(s)

Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)





