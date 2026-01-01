Fiber-optic amplifiers for precise object detection

The OCF fibre-optic amplifier detects even the smallest or most transparent objects in confined spaces, making proven fibre-optic technology easier and more user-friendly than before. Wherever tiny or transparent objects must be identified in tight installation conditions, fibre-optic sensors are the best choice, and the OCF makes this technology simpler and more reliable to use.
The benefits are clear from installation onwards. Two spring-loaded latching lugs allow the amplifier to be mounted on a DIN rail with one hand, while the fibrelock system simplifies mounting and securing of the fibre optics. An OLED display and guided installation menu make the device straightforward to configure, so setup takes minutes rather than trial and error.
A wide range of fibre optics covers every requirement. The online shop offers options that withstand high temperatures, aggressive chemicals or the mechanical stress of drag chains, and are flexible enough to bend around the smallest radii, matching the amplifier to almost any application.
Operation is equally convenient. After the user selects one of six operating modes, the OCF’s intelligent maintenance functions keep it running reliably under all conditions, contributing to high performance and availability across the plant. This combination of easy setup and dependable detection makes it well suited to demanding industrial environments.
To see the OCF in action, visit stand A07, Hall 7 at the Electra Mining Africa show, Johannesburg Expo Centre, 7 September 2026 to 11 September 2026.
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