Cryogenic valve limits leakage and energy loss

May 2026 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

Emerson has introduced the Fisher IC2 cryogenic top-entry control valve, ideal for cold box applications in air separation units, hydrogen liquefaction, and LNG production. Cold boxes are insulated enclosures that house cryogenic equipment such as heat exchangers, distillation columns, piping and valves. The IC2 control valve meets the demands of these extremely low-temperature environments, operating reliably at temperatures as low as -269°C.

Operating in cryogenic environments can be challenging due to various factors, including product and energy losses due to emissions, which lead to reduced profitability, high maintenance costs and regulatory concerns. To address these and other issues, the IC2 control valve includes high-performance cryogenic enhancements, including a narrow extension diameter and fluid baffle.

These components work together to minimise heat conduction, thereby reducing the energy required to maintain process fluid temperatures while enhancing overall operational sustainability. The IC2 control valve’s Fisher enhanced ENVIRO-SEAL packing system and bellows limit leakage to a maximum of 100 parts per million by volume, meeting or surpassing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards.

The Fisher IC2 control valve provides longevity with its hardened trim materials, enhanced ENVIRO-SEAL packing and metal-to-metal seating. When maintenance is necessary, the IC2 valve offers simple serviceability via features such as top entry, a single packing nut, a modular stem assembly, an independently replaceable bellows, and a replaceable valve plug and seat ring with a special tool provided for seat ring removal.

The IC2 control valve is rated for the CL600 pressure class, and it is available in line sizes from 2,5 to 10 cm (DN25 to DN100).

For more information contact Stephanie Jones, Emerson, +1 346 432 2294 , stephanie.jones@emerson.com, www.emerson.com





