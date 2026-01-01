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How smart signalling can transform Africa’s manufacturing future

May 2026 Industrial Wireless

Imagine a factory floor where humans and machines communicate in real time, with issues flagged instantly, workflows adjusted seamlessly and downtime reduced to near zero. This reality is unfolding across Africa as manufacturers embrace the next generation of intelligent signalling technologies. We are seeing diverse industries, like automotive plants and food processing lines, using smart tower lights and touch interfaces to improve how workers interact with machines. These systems are becoming essential tools for improving safety, enhancing efficiency and building globally competitive African industries.

A lesson in history

Signalling has a storied history. From the 1800s to the early 1900s, signalling was manual and included bells, whistles, flags and mechanical indicators, all used to coordinate workers and machines. For the next forty years, 1920-1960, factories had indicator lights, control lights and basic alarms. These were relay-based controls systems that allowed machines to automatically signal faults. During this period, the Andon system was introduced: a tower of stackable LED lights used in manufacturing to visually indicate issues, requests, or changes in production line status. The 1980s marked the beginning of digital control with PLCs, allowing for advanced automated signalling.

Today and the future

Fast-forward to today, and factories are implementing truly extraordinary signalling solutions such as Schneider Electric’s tower lights, touch/push buttons, and IIoT-ready control modules which have all evolved into interactive communication hubs.

Operators can input commands or flag process needs via touch buttons, triggering visual, audible or tactile responses from tower lights. This creates a closed-loop communication ecosystem where human action and machine feedback continuously inform each other.

Next generation signalling devices are designed for the future. Their key advantages include:

Scalable modularity: Factories can tailor systems to their needs, adding or adjusting components without major downtime or costly reconfiguration.

Remote monitoring: Supervisors can view machine status from anywhere, supporting multi-site operations and faster incident response.

Predictive maintenance: Built-in diagnostics allow early detection of anomalies, enabling maintenance teams to intervene before breakdowns occur.

Seamless integration: IIoT-ready devices communicate effortlessly with smart factory platforms, SCADA systems and cloud-based analytics tools.

Multi-sensory alerts: Visual, audible and tactile notifications ensure workers receive critical information clearly, even in noisy or low-visibility environments.

Human–machine convergence

Highly intelligent smart signalling is also reliant on human input. It is this integration which is redefining operational performance. By enabling operators to communicate needs instantly and machines to respond with clear, actionable alerts, factories are eliminating guesswork.

This closed-loop communication system reduces misunderstandings, accelerates decision making and enhances workflow clarity, key requirements for achieving reliable production in fast-paced environments.

The relevance

African manufacturers that adopt intelligent signalling systems will undoubtedly gain a competitive edge. Predictive maintenance cuts unplanned downtime, advanced visibility boosts product consistency, and connected safety features help plants meet global safety and sustainability standards. All these are critical for entering demanding international supply chains.

The bottom line is: intelligent, connected communication has become the backbone of high performing factories; and the question is no longer if African industries should adopt smart signalling, but how quickly they can transition.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


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