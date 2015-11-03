Meteorological data logger with up to 32 analogue sensors

May 2026 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Senseca has introduced its advanced METEODATA MTD-4000 series data acquisition system for environmental monitoring, which has a universal data logger for up to 32 analogue, pulse and smart digital sensors. Its application is particularly beneficial to the aviation, solar, roads, and nuclear sectors.

“Meteorological monitoring is more than just tracking rain and temperature, it underpins safety, planning and efficiency across many sectors. Accurate weather data supports day-to-day a decision making and enables informed and strategic decisions which impact on operational planning, downtime avoidance and worker protection,” said Jan Grobler, managing director of Senseca South Africa.

“Monitoring conditions, like wind speed and direction, helps the tracking of pollution dissemination and other important calamities such as wildfires that are becoming more prevalent in South Africa. The effects of dramatic changes in weather conditions can affect critical infrastructure such as roads, power lines, water services and buildings. Monitoring delivers the data that helps to anticipate such severe, destructive and damaging conditions,“ said Grobler.

Features

The Senseca METEODATA MTD-4000 series offers benefits such as implementing algorithms based on key meteorological standards while managing real-time diagnostics and up to 32 alarm channels. It offers an integrated GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/BEIDOU/GALILEO) for precise time synchronisation and location, as well as comprehensive advanced sensor measurement.

METEODATA MTD-4000, as an open platform, works with a wide range of commercial off-the-shelf sensors and communications technologies, while providing onboard processing, self-diagnostics and alarm management which ensures high data quality and autonomous operation in harsh conditions.

Amongst the METEODATA MTD-4000 features are:

• Flexible communications and software ecosystem that upports multiple communication interfaces and protocols for integration into existing networks

• Autonomous cabinet versions

• Low-power and a rugged design. Industrial grade components with built-in ESD surge and brownout protection, plus an optional ultra-low-power LCD HMI.

• Onboard data processing and alarms

• Universal sensor compatibility, and interfaces with almost any COTS sensor.

The device is fully supported by Geo-dataview software for configuration, data access and visualisation, and has a password-protected embedded web server for real-time data values, self-diagnostic reports and easy network configuration. It is a multi-interface communications system with cellular, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, satellite, and MODBUS/SDI-12/IOT protocols.

The Senseca METEODATA MTD-4000 has a globally proven track record for high accuracy, high performance and reliable data capture. It complies with all the relevant compliance specifications such as World Meteorological Organisation, International Civil Aviation Organisation, roads (DGT UNE 135441-2, NTCIP 1204 V03), nuclear facilities (ANSI/ANS 3.11-2015), air quality (ANSI/UL 2075), solar plants (UNE/EN 61724-1), and compliance specifications for automatic weather stations, safety, European Union directives and EMC emissions.

For more information contact Jan Grobler, Senseca South Africa, +27 11 902 0158 , jan.grobler@senseca.com, www.senseca.com





