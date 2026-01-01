DIN-rail power supplies for reliable and efficient AC/DC conversion

The Claf Power AD75-2BxxS series DIN-rail power supplies are designed for industrial automation, control systems and process environments. With a compact form factor and robust electrical performance, this series provides a dependable power backbone for modern control cabinets and distributed systems.
Rated at 75 W output power, the AD75-2BxxS series supports a wide universal input range of 90-264 V AC or 120-370 V DC, enabling global deployment across varying mains conditions without the need for input selection. This flexibility simplifies system design and inventory management while ensuring stable operation in regions with fluctuating supply voltages.
The series is available in multiple output voltage options, including 12 V, 24 V, and 48 V DC, with corresponding output currents up to 6,3 A. This makes it suitable for powering PLCs, sensors, communication modules and other industrial loads. High isolation voltage, typically rated at 4000 V AC, enhances safety and provides protection against electrical surges and transients in harsh environments.
Engineered for DIN-rail mounting, it integrates seamlessly into standard industrial enclosures. Its metal enclosure improves thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding, contributing to long-term reliability. Natural convection cooling eliminates the need for internal fans, reducing maintenance requirements and increasing system lifespan.
In addition, the AD75-2BxxS series is designed to meet industrial EMC and safety standards, making it suitable for deployment in demanding sectors such as mining, manufacturing and infrastructure.
Overall, the Claf Power AD75-2BxxS DIN-rail power supply series offers a well-balanced combination of performance, reliability and installation convenience, making it an excellent choice for engineers seeking a cost-effective, yet robust, power solution for industrial applications.
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