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Where industry meets the fairway

May 2026 SAIMC

The SAIMC Durban Golf Day once again proved why it’s one of the highlights on the local industry calendar, bringing together good people, good golf and just the right amount of competitive spirit under spectacular Durban skies. Held at the Kloof Country Club, 8 May 2026, this year’s event delivered perfect weather, plenty of laughter and a memorable day both on and off the course. From the first tee-off to the final prizegiving, the atmosphere was relaxed, upbeat and full of camaraderie. Familiar faces returned, new friendships were formed, and the day struck that rare balance between serious golf and not taking ourselves too seriously.

A large part of the event’s ongoing success is thanks to Steve Sanders whose passion and dedication continue to drive the Durban Golf Day forward year after year. Behind the scenes, Howard Lister once again worked his magic sourcing an array of imaginative prizes that ensured almost nobody went home empty-handed. The Durban management team also came together on the day, assisting with photography, registration, ticket sales and prizegiving.

Our sincere thanks go to the golfers whose continued support keeps this event thriving, as well as to our generous sponsors. Hole sponsors included Valmet, Voltex, Electech, ifm, Varispeed, Loadtech Loadcells, ElectroMechanica, GreenRo Solutions, Abacus Automation and Elonics. Endress+Hauser sponsored the registration desk and brought their usual energy and sense of fun, along with their signature blue Endress energy shot.

Additional prize sponsorships were generously provided by Alpine Instruments, Afrilek, ifm, Elonics and Loadtech. Afrilek contributed generously with prize money and sponsored the Longest Day prize, aptly marking their 20 years of endurance and success in industry. This feat was mercifully achieved with more precision than that demonstrated by the Longest Day prize winners.

Raffle tickets once again proved to be a popular highlight of the day. Both Endress+Hauser and ElectroMechanica ran successful business card raffles, while SAIMC hosted two additional draws − one generously donated by Steve and Lynette Sanders, and another in support of the Hillcrest Aids Centre on behalf of a car prize initiative. The field responded with enthusiasm and generosity with the SAIMC raffle raising R1200, while an additional R2650 has been proudly handed over to the Hillcrest Aids Centre.

A sincere thank you goes to everyone who contributed and participated. Your support made a meaningful difference once again.

The winners on the day were:

First Place: Burkert, 96 points on count-out.

Team: Tim Olsen, Neill Greeneway, Clint Davies, and David Hinde.

Second Place: GreenRo Solutions, 92 points on count-out.

Third Place: Electech Power Solutions, 91 points on count-out.

Team: Zoltan Petersen, Luca Petersen, Clive Smit, and Jordan Dekker.

The complete photo gallery is available at www.saimcdbn.co.za.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 2445
Email: ina@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


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