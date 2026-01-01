Safety underground

May 2026 Industrial Wireless

Becker Mining South Africa continues to consolidate its position as a leading supplier of underground communication technologies. The company’s technologically advanced Smartcom VHF leaky feeder system is engineered for dependable performance in harsh mining environments.

“Designed to deliver multiple simultaneous voice and data radio channels with minimal intermodulation noise, the Smartcom system has become a critical component in mining operations where safety and continuous communication are paramount,” says senior general manager, Rick Jacobs. “Mines are usually remote from major cities and established infrastructure, which can make access to communication specialists and services difficult. The robust Smartcom VHF leaky feeder system, which has been installed in mines globally and throughout the African continent, is known for dependable performance and requires little maintenance.”

A critical requirement in the mining sector is reliable and clear communication systems, especially in hazardous underground conditions. The Becker Smartcom VHF leaky feeder system boasts advanced technological features that ensure reliability, flexibility and low maintenance requirements, enhancing safety in a challenging industry. Seamless integration during system upgrades and replacements, as well as a low total cost of ownership, are also important for the mining industry.

“We understand that one standard system does not meet the specifications of every installation, which is why we design our leaky feeder systems to suit exact mine sizes, requirements and budgets constraints,” he continues. “The Smartcom VHF system’s modular design allows easy tailoring to site-specific requirements and budgets. Amplifiers are available with both manual and automatic gain control, as well as local or remote diagnostic functionality. The forward-pilot-based automatic gain mode eliminates the need for a return pilot signal, significantly reducing system noise and the likelihood of communication failures, especially in the event of cable damage or pilot loss. This intelligent gain adjustment improves reliability and reduces operational overheads. Customer satisfaction is attributed to ease of installation, minimal maintenance and low operating costs, which are key objectives when designing our products.”

Smartcom VHF leaky feeders are designed with a technology upgrade path from low-cost basic installations to advanced configurations using various trunking technologies. The system supports numerous voice and data channels over extended distances. High RF gain amplifiers facilitate wider spacing between units, typically up to 500 metres, helping to reduce the number of components and installation costs.

The system’s support for both analogue and digital radio repeaters ensures compatibility with existing infrastructure, while offering a migration path to more advanced digital systems. To enhance safety underground, a missing-person location system can be integrated via two-way radio, Bluetooth, LTE and Wi-Fi systems. Integration with SCADA and HMI systems further extends functionality into process control and automation, enabling remote control of ventilation fans, pump motors, and cavitation systems.

Remote diagnostics are a key feature of the system’s advanced design. Becker’s RNG-AMP and BSC-AMP amplifiers can transmit vital system data such as DC line voltage, downstream RF power and gain control settings, via a web interface to surface-based operators. This capability simplifies fault identification and reduces downtime by enabling technicians to locate and diagnose issues before physically entering the mine.

The system’s in-line data capabilities which form part of the upgrade path, include a 150 in-line data module (UIDM) that connects to the leaky feeder network. This module ensures low mainline loss and provides a serial connection to an onboard serial device. The connected serial device is powered through the IDM and one external antenna port is provided for tag reader functionality. The Smartcom 150 UIDM works in conjunction with the Surface Data Module VSDM-150WW# to provide an Ethernet connection at the head end.

The availability of upgrade kits allows Smartcom installations to accommodate changing operational demands. These kits can be deployed on site without the need to return equipment for modification. Optional telemetry and tag reader modules can be added, offering extended capabilities such as resource tracking and environmental monitoring.

Becker Mining SA also supplies a full range of power supplies tailored to withstand challenging underground mining conditions. The entire system carries a two-year warranty covering components and workmanship.

Becker Mining’s extensive product portfolio, which complies with the most stringent government mining regulations and mining house specifications, also includes Wi-Fi, tagging, tracking, and environmental monitoring solutions. These high-performance, fit-for-purpose communication and safety systems are designed for underground and surface mining installations.

In addition to communication solutions, Becker also offers intrinsically safe and flameproof underground electrical reticulation products, fluid transfer systems, rigging, rope attachment, steel arch tunnel support, and underground transportation systems. An important feature of all systems is that they are designed to facilitate future upgrades.

For more information contact Rick Jacobs, Becker Mining SA, +27 11 617 6300 , info@za.becker-mining.com, www.za-becker-mining.com





