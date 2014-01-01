The ARB Rider AWG-700 from Vepac is the world’s fastest 14 bit arbitrary waveform generator with a 20 GS/s real-time update rate and 14 bit vertical resolution. Available in two or four channel models, it is the fastest arbitrary function generator in the world, reaching up to 6,5 GHz sine wave. Thanks to Simple Rider software, it offers best in class performances and an extremely easy to use interface.
The 10 GHz bandwidth with up to 5 Vpp output range and up to 9 Gsample memory depth, make the AWG-7000 the ideal choice for fast quantum key distribution, quantum sensing, optics, photonics, RF/wireless, aerospace, and defense applications. There is no compromise on analogue performance; the fast rise time of 50 ps can be achieved at the maximum amplitude of 5 Vpp.
With up to 32 digital channel options, combined with two or four analogue channels, the AWG-7000 is a fully featured mixed signal generator. It is now possible to generate up to four analogue signals fully synchronised with 32 digital lines (LVTTL or LVDS standards) at the highest frequency ever.
A dedicated intra-chassis synchronisation bus allows multi-instrument synchronisation of up to four units with16 analogue channels and 128 digital channels, making it the most powerful mixed signal generator in the world.
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