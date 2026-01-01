WearCheck strengthens onsite sampling capabilities

May 2026 Motion Control & Drives

The precise accuracy of taking an oil sample from a machine component is one of the most critically important steps in the scientific analysis of oil as part of a condition monitoring programme. According to condition monitoring specialist company, WearCheck, taking samples is often a very specialised task, and not all maintenance teams have the correct training. Samples that are not taken correctly potentially contain external contamination. Extraneous material, even in miniscule amounts, could compromise the accuracy of the test results.

“It is for this reason that we decided to grow our onsite sampling team, equip the technicians with extra training for a wider scope of fluids, and allocate dedicated vehicles to them,” says Juliane de Beer, WearCheck’s national sales manager.

“The WearCheck onsite sampling team now consists of eight highly skilled, technically certified professionals, collectively bringing over 40 years of industry experience. Their primary mission is simple: to make our customers’ lives easier through efficient, reliable and expert onsite sampling services.”

De Beer explains that by taking the hassle out of sample collection, the team ensures that every sample is obtained using the correct procedures and best practices. This guarantees accuracy, consistency and integrity which are critical for dependable analysis results. The sampling technicians travel to clients located anywhere in South Africa as well as internationally to take samples.

“Our onsite sampling technicians collect a wide range of fluids from industrial equipment, including oil, fuel, coolant, transformer oil, brake fluid, AdBlue and other fluids. Whether operating in demanding industrial environments or routine maintenance settings, our team delivers precision and professionalism at every step,” she says. The convenient onsite service eliminates the need for customers to manage the sampling process themselves, saving valuable time while reducing the risk of contamination or human error.

Credit(s)

Wearcheck





