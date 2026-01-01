Groundwater level measurement using LoRa module
May 2026
Level Measurement & Control
Monitoring groundwater levels across large industrial sites is critical, but for Salzgitter Flachstahl, it became increasingly difficult to manage. With an extensive works area and surrounding landfill sites requiring constant observation, groundwater levels were traditionally measured manually. This process was not only time consuming and labour intensive, but was also limited in scalability. As the number of required measuring points grew, the existing approach could no longer keep up, creating the need for a more efficient, reliable and future-ready solution.
A smarter, scalable solution
To address this challenge, Salzgitter Digital Solution was tasked with developing a fully automated and digital monitoring system using Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) technology. This is a wireless communication protocol designed for long-distance, low-power data transmission, making it ideal for industrial monitoring.
In collaboration with KELLER Pressure, a solution was implemented using high-precision level probes and the ADT1 LoRa transmission unit, which wirelessly sends measurement data over the LoRaWAN network. This setup enabled continuous, wireless groundwater monitoring across multiple sites.
The system delivered:
• Accurate, validated measurement data through high-quality sensors
• Seamless integration into the existing LoRaWAN network
• Real-time visibility of groundwater levels across all monitoring points
Beyond basic measurements, the solution also captures critical diagnostic data, including battery voltage (amount of electrical energy remaining), temperature (internal system heat), humidity (moisture in the air around the system), and signal quality (strength and clarity of data transmission). This information provides early warnings for maintenance and helps ensure long-term reliability.
Built for reliability and efficiency
The ADT1 LoRa unit was designed with practicality in mind. Using standard AA batteries with a lifespan of up to five years, the system minimises maintenance requirements while ensuring continuous operation.
Data security was another key consideration. With encrypted Long Range (LORa) communication, which transmits data wirelessly over long distances, and an integrated data logger (a device that records and stores data), the system ensures that no critical data is lost, even during transmission interruptions.
Proven performance
Since its implementation, the automated groundwater monitoring system has been running reliably for over three years. What was once a labour-intensive and limiting process has been transformed into a smart, scalable and efficient solution, supporting better decision making and long-term environmental compliance.
Product: https://tinyurl.com/3z5ppzau
For more information contact Instrotech, +27 10 595 1831, sales@instrotech.co.za, www.instrotech.co.za
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