One visit, five shows: practical solutions for safer, smarter operations

May 2026 News

From 2 to 4 June 2026 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, five co-located shows will bring together the full picture of how organisations manage risk, compliance, infrastructure and energy.

Securex South Africa, A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, Firexpo, and RE+ South Africa will create a working environment where visitors can see how systems connect across real operations. “Visitors are under pressure to make better decisions in less time,” says Mark Anderson. “Bringing these sectors together allows them to compare solutions, understand how systems interact, and apply that insight immediately.”

See how systems perform in practice

Across the show floor, visitors will see how solutions work under real conditions. They can explore:

• Security systems that support monitoring and control

• Workplace safety solutions that strengthen compliance and reduce risk

• Facilities tools that improve building performance and maintenance planning

• Fire detection, suppression and evacuation systems

• Energy solutions that support uptime and cost control

Seeing these side by side makes it easier to understand where gaps exist and what needs to change.

Stronger compliance, safer workplaces, smarter buildings

Each showhas a different focus. A-OSH EXPO addresses workplace safety where organisations must demonstrate measurable performance, not just policy.

Facilities Management Expo looks at building performance, from energy monitoring to maintenance and compliance. Firexpo focuses on fire risk where detection, response and regulation are becoming more complex.

Securex South Africa connects security with broader operational control, while RE+ South Africa adds the energy layer that now underpins almost every environment. Together, they reflect how operations actually function, not in silos, but as connected systems.

Live demonstrations and practical insight

Visitors can engage directly with suppliers and see solutions in action, including:

• K9 and drone demonstrations

• Live product showcases across all five shows

• Free-to-attend seminar theatres covering compliance, risk and performance

• Industry features such as the OSPA Awards and SAIDSA Techman Competition

These experiences help visitors move from research to real decisions.

Make better decisions in one visit

Instead of visiting multiple suppliers across different events, everything is brought into one space. This saves time and improves clarity. Visitors can compare options, ask detailed questions, and leave with a clear understanding of what will work in their own environments.

Register now and plan your visit

“If improving safety, compliance, building performance and energy resilience is part of your role, this will be time well spent. Register for free and access all five shows in one visit. Pre-registration can be done using the website: https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/securex-south-africa-2026

Organisations wishing to exhibit can email zelda.jordaan@montgomerygroup.com or johan.vanheerden@montgomerygroup.com to book a space or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.

For more information contact Montgomery Group Africa, +27 11 835 1565 , semarketing@montgomerygroup.com, www.securex.co.za





