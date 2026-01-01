Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

Cooling tower bleed control

May 2026 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring


Cooling towers rely on evaporation to remove heat, but this process also concentrates dissolved solids in the system. Left unmanaged, this buildup can lead to scaling, corrosion and fouling, reducing efficiency and increasing maintenance costs.

“Without proper bleed control, dissolved solids accumulate over time and start to impact system performance,” says Anelia Hough, water treatment consultant at Allmech. “That’s why maintaining the right water balance is critical.”

Bleed, or blowdown, is the process of removing a portion of total dissolved solids/TDS from the system and replacing it with fresh make-up water. This helps keep dissolved solids within acceptable limits and supports the effectiveness of chemical treatment programmes. Hough says there are two main ways to manage this process:

• A time-based system, which uses a timer to open a valve at set intervals, discharging a portion of water regardless of actual water quality. “It’s a simple, reliable approach that doesn’t rely on probes or controllers,” Hough explains.

• A conductivity-controlled system, which measures the water’s conductivity as a proxy for TDS. When levels exceed a set threshold, the system automatically opens the bleed valve. “This allows for more precise control, because the system responds to real conditions rather than fixed intervals,” she says.

Weighing up the options

Each approach has clear trade-offs in terms of cost, control and complexity. Time-based systems are easy to install and operate, with lower upfront costs and fewer components. However, because they do not respond to real-time water conditions, they can be less efficient, and they may result in unnecessary water loss.

Conductivity-controlled systems require a higher initial investment and ongoing probe maintenance, including cleaning and calibration. In return, they offer tighter control over TDS levels, which can reduce water and chemical usage over time if maintained properly. “The right solution depends on your operating environment,” says Hough.

Time-based systems are typically suited to smaller installations or sites where water quality is stable and predictable. They also make sense where simplicity and low maintenance are priorities. Conductivity-controlled systems are better suited to larger or more complex operations, particularly where water sources vary or tighter control is required. “In some cases, a more advanced system is essential,” says Hough. “But in others, a simpler setup is not only sufficient, it’s more practical and cost-effective.”

Selecting the right valve for a time-based system

Hough says that valve performance plays a critical role in efficiency and reliability. Most time-based systems use solenoid valves which offer fast, precise actuation, but can be sensitive to fouling and wear, particularly in harsher water conditions. Regular maintenance and seal replacement are often required.

Allmech recommends ceramic ball valves for certain time-based bleed applications. “They are designed for durability,” she says. Their wear-resistant components perform reliably, even in abrasive or poor-quality water, with minimal maintenance over time. While actuation may be slower, the trade-off is longer service life, no water hammer and greater resilience.

Avoiding common pitfalls

Incorrect bleed settings can create their own problems. “Over-bleeding wastes water and chemicals, while under-bleeding allows dissolved solids to build up, increasing the risk of scaling, fouling and corrosion,” says Hough. “Even with a simple time-based system, you still need regular monitoring,” she notes. “Routine testing and periodic adjustments are essential to keep the system within safe limits.”

Ultimately, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. The choice between time-based and conductivity-controlled bleed systems depends on factors such as system size, water quality variability, budget and maintenance capacity. Hough suggests consulting with an experienced service provider for an objective assessment and recommendations. “With the right approach, operators can protect their equipment, reduce operating costs and ensure long-term system performance,” she concludes.

For more information contact Lionel Maasdorp, Allmech, +27 11 849 2731, lionelm@allmech.co.za, www.allmech.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Yokogawa’s free chlorine analyser is gold standard for water treatment utilities
Yokogawa South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
One of the key factors in ensuring safe drinking water is the accurate monitoring of free chlorine residuals. This is where advanced online analysers, such as Yokogawa’s FC800 free chlorine analyser, are becoming increasingly valuable for water treatment operators and municipal utilities.

Read more...
Importance of gas analysis in the petrochemical industry
Elemental Analytics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Gas analysis plays a critical role in petrochemical operations, supporting process optimisation, product quality and plant safety. As an experienced and expert gas analysis supplier, Elemental Analytics can provide the correct analyser and sample system package to meet individual plant requirements.

Read more...
Expanded test laboratory provides polymer users with more information
igus Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
igus has expanded its international testing facilities to accommodate its increasing product portfolio and enable continuous improvement of its product quality.

Read more...
Filters for zero-alcohol wine
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The market for zero-alcohol wine is creating fresh opportunities for wine producers, but processing these products creates new contamination challenges. Technical support from an established filtration specialist, such as Parker, can help wineries in overcoming the challenges posed by the increased risk of contamination.

Read more...
Remote monitoring solution for sewage plants
ifm - South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
With ifm’s remote monitoring solution, you can visualise the condition of the submersible pumps in your sewage plant and diagnose issues before they become serious problems.

Read more...
Precision in every drop, powered by ICP technology
Wearcheck Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Elemental profiling using Inductively Coupled Plasma – Optical Emission spectroscopy provides useful information on the chemical composition of lubricants.

Read more...
A trusted oxygen analyser back in action
Elemental Analytics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
After a period of discontinuation, Servomex’s Oxy 1810 oxygen analyser has officially returned.

Read more...
Multi-channel pH and conductivity controller for the water sector
Senseca Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The measurement of pH and conductivity plays an integral role in water systems. Senseca South Africa has introduced a multi-channel controller that allows the connection of up to five digital sensors and a frequency-emitting flow sensor.

Read more...
DEKRA Industrial sets new standards for asset integrity in local petrochemical sector
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
DEKRA Industrial South Africa has strengthened its position as a leader in hydrogen-induced cracking inspections through a strategic combination of advanced non-destructive testing techniques, investment in state-of-the-art inspection equipment and global technical collaboration.

Read more...
ABB leads in emissions monitoring with industry-first data acquisition system proficiency test
ABB South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
ABB is the first company to offer a complete package of continuous gas analysis and DAHS systems fully compliant with international standards.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved