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Smart power solutions for a low-carbon future

May 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

As the world marked Earth Day 2026, ABB is highlighting the role of low-voltage (LV) smart power solutions in improving energy efficiency, reducing emissions and enabling more sustainable infrastructure. Since its inception in 1970, Earth Day has grown into a global movement, mobilising millions of people across more than 190 countries to drive environmental action. In 2026, the focus remains on accelerating the transition to cleaner, more efficient energy systems.

Mission to zero

ABB continues to advance technologies that support a low-carbon future. Central to this is its Mission to Zero initiative, which demonstrates how industrial and commercial sites can achieve net-zero emissions through energy efficiency, renewable integration and intelligent energy management.

Low-voltage (LV) electrical systems play a critical role in this transition. From commercial buildings and industrial facilities to data centres and infrastructure, LV solutions are responsible for the safe distribution, control and the optimisation of electrical energy at the point of use.

Improved reliability and reduced environmental impact

“ABB’s smart power technologies are designed to help customers use energy more efficiently, improve reliability and reduce their environmental impact. By combining advanced protection, control and digital monitoring, organisations can gain greater visibility and control over their energy consumption,” says Elvis Khumalo, product marketing specialist for Low Voltage Products.

ABB’s LV portfolio includes circuit breakers, switchgear, distribution boards and energy management systems, all increasingly enhanced with digital capabilities. These solutions enable real-time monitoring of energy use, power quality and system performance, helping users to identify inefficiencies and optimise operations.


Elvis Khumalo, product marketing specialist for Low Voltage Products at ABB.

LV systems with embedded intelligence and connectivity

Through embedded intelligence and connectivity, smart LV systems can detect anomalies, predict potential faults and support condition-based maintenance. This reduces unplanned downtime, extends equipment life, and lowers overall energy consumption.

In buildings, smart LV solutions enable more efficient energy use by aligning power distribution with actual demand, and in industrial environments, they support stable operations while minimising energy losses. Across all applications, the result is improved performance with a reduced carbon footprint.

Efficient energy use at point of consumption

As electricity demand continues to grow, particularly in rapidly urbanising regions, the importance of efficient energy use at the point of consumption becomes increasingly critical. Low-voltage smart power technologies are therefore a key enabler of both sustainability and resilience.

“Earth Day is a yearly reminder that achieving sustainability goals requires practical, scalable solutions. By improving how energy is distributed and used at a low-voltage level, organisations can make meaningful progress in reducing emissions and operating more efficiently,” concludes Khumalo.

ABB Electrification remains committed to supporting this transition through innovative LV smart power solutions that enhance safety, reliability and sustainability across sectors.

For more information contact ABB South Africa, +27 10 202 5523, busisiwe.molefe@za.abb.com, www.abb.com/smartcities


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Email: contact.center@za.abb.com
www: www.abb.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ABB South Africa


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