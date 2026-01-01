Servo drives for washdown and hygienic environments
May 2026
Motion Control & Drives
Kollmorgen, a global leader in motion control and automation solutions, has expanded the application range of its Kollmorgen Essentials servo drive/KED to include hygienic and washdown environments. Kollmorgen Essentials Drive was designed with simplicity and flexibility in mind for fast commissioning and reliable performance at a value driven price. By pairing KED with AKMA aluminium washdown motors and AKMH stainless steel hygienic servo motors, machine builders can now achieve high-performance motion in demanding washdown applications, without the cost typically associated with washdown and hygienic servo systems.
Kollmorgen Essentials servo drives support multiple industrial Ethernet protocols out of the box, including EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP and PROFINET, providing broad connectivity while reducing system and inventory complexity.
Cost-effective absolute feedback for washdown applications
To further extend this value, AKMA and AKMH motors are now available with Smart Feedback Device, Multi-Turn (SFD-M),enabling Kollmorgen Essentials servo drives to support absolute multi-turn positioning in hygienic and washdown.
SFD-M delivers high-resolution absolute feedback without the cost and maintenance associated with battery-backed encoders. Its energy harvesting technology stores position information through power cycles, while embedded motor data enables automatic drive configuration and faster commissioning with all Kollmorgen servo drives, including KED, AKD and AKD2G.
“High resolution, absolute multiturn feedback has traditionally required stepping up to a higher-cost servo system,” said Chris Cooper, global director of Product Management. “By integrating SFD-M into our AKMA and AKMH motors for use with the Kollmorgen Essentials servo drive, we’re delivering that same precision and control in a cost-effective solution designed for food and beverage, pharmaceutical packaging, and other washdown applications.”
Designed for washdown and hygienic environments
AKMA motors feature anodised aluminium housings with IP69K protection for medium to heavy-washdown applications. AKMH motors provide stainless steel construction with IP69K sealing for daily washdown environments involving high pressure, elevated temperatures, and caustic cleaning agents.
With SFD-M available across these extended motor families, Kollmorgen delivers a unified 24-bit absolute feedback solution that provides consistent precision across a wide range of environments. Combined with Kollmorgen Essentials servo drives, machine builders gain high-performance, affordable motion solutions they can rely on for washdown and hygienic applications.
For more information contact Kollmorgen, +44 1905 917 477, rabea.roos@regalrexnord.com, www.kollmorgen.com/en-us
Further reading:
Rapid headframe replacement for Canada’s biggest potash mine
Motion Control & Drives
Mammoet has supported Ledcor with the construction of BHP’s new Jansen potash mine.
Read more...
Humanoid robots are moving faster
Motion Control & Drives
A humanoid robot has exceeded the world’s best human half marathon time, offering a glimpse into the industrial potential behind this spectacle.
Read more...
WearCheck strengthens onsite sampling capabilities
Wearcheck
Motion Control & Drives
The precise accuracy of taking an oil sample from a machine component is one of the most critically important steps in the scientific analysis of oil as part of a condition monitoring programme.
Read more...
Enhancing carbon capture drilling efficiency with PowerFlex drives
Rockwell Automation
Motion Control & Drives
To meet the growing demand for carbon capture and storage, Drillmec needed to make drilling ingress points for carbon capture faster, safer and more cost efficient.
Read more...
Investment in training is key for the lubrication industry
Motion Control & Drives
Lubrication management has grown more sophisticated in recent years, yet equipment failure rates linked to lubrication problems remain stubbornly high. The reason for this is that technology can only go so far without the people behind it being properly trained.
Read more...
Konecranes modernises paper roll warehouse with four automated cranes
Motion Control & Drives
Konecranes received a contract from Palm to modernise an automated paper roll warehouse at its Wörth facility in Germany. The project includes the delivery of four automated cranes equipped with vacuum lifters to replace existing units, along with extensive software upgrades and new crane runways.
Read more...
Oil analysis is an investment that pays a cost-savings dividend
Wearcheck
Motion Control & Drives
The majority of organisations implementing oil analysis face the challenge of maximising operational cost savings against the pressure to achieve full production and enhance shareholder value. An organisation may, or may not, achieve the intended benefits for several reasons, chief among them being the failure to implement a sound corrective-action strategy.
Read more...
Rollers excel where profits balance on a knife edge
igus
Motion Control & Drives
Polymer component specialist manufacturer, igus has developed a range of lubrication-free long-life knife edge rollers designed to improve the transfer of products between conveyor belts in high-speed production environments.
Read more...
Smart farming
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Smart Farming agricultural team works closely with farmers throughout southern Africa, assisting them with the selection, installation and operation of new electromechanical systems.
Read more...
How to size and select a servo motor
Festo South Africa
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Festo highlights some factors to consider in the process of sizing and selecting a servo motor effectively to ensure optimal performance, reliability and energy efficiency.
Read more...