Chemical production under pressure

May 2026 Mass Measurement

High energy prices, volatile raw material markets and global competition are increasing the economic pressure on the chemical industry. At the same time, regulatory requirements and documentation obligations are increasing. Against this backdrop, two stabilising factors are gaining in importance.

What was long considered an additional administrative burden is increasingly becoming an operational success factor. The precise recording of material flows creates transparency, and in conjunction with intelligent data integration forms the basis for economic control. This leads to the second decisive factor, high plant availability. Continuous processes depend on stable, reliable systems, because unplanned downtime, measurement deviations or quality complaints have a direct negative impact on cost structure and delivery capability.

In this situation, a technological area that was previously often considered purely functional is now taking centre stage: data-driven industrial weighing and inspection technology. Today, it determines data quality, traceability and process reliability in addition to measuring kilograms.

Raw material acceptance

Every chemical production process starts with a number; the net weight of the raw materials delivered. Immediately after entering the factory, the goods receipt determines how reliable the material balances and calculations will ultimately be.

Components and solutions for truck scales ensure verification capability and tamper-proof weighing of tankers and silo vehicles. Even small deviations can have a significant economic impact on high-priced intermediate products.

This is where the PR 6221 load cell of Minebea Intec, a leading global manufacturer of weighing and inspection technologies, comes in. It is specially designed for high loads, demanding environmental conditions and long-term stability. In combination with modern weighing electronics, the recorded values can be integrated directly into ERP and merchandise management systems. This transforms the truck scales from a mere measuring point into the first digital component of a continuous data chain.

Precision as a process stabiliser in silos and containers

In production itself, the gravimetric recording of raw materials determines the quality of downstream process steps. Recipe accuracy and dosing precision are crucial, especially for reactive or highly sensitive components.

Minebea Intec’s durable Inteco load cell and matching mounting kits are among the products used for silo scales. They enable reliable monitoring of the fill level and increase measurement stability even with large dimensions, lateral forces or dynamic loads.

Decentralised weighing processes

In the operation of large-scale plants, numerous decentralised weighing points characterise everyday production. Additive dosing, dosing steps or smaller filling processes require systems that deliver stable and reproducible measurements, even under harsh environmental conditions.

Minebea Intec’s bench and floor scales cover load ranges from 0,02 g to 3000 kg and are designed for continuous industrial use. Robust construction, high IP protection classes and resistant surfaces ensure reliable operation, even in dusty environments, under vibration or during frequent cleaning cycles.

MiNexx scales not only offer precise and reliable measurement technology, but also place particular emphasis on data security and traceability. User rights can be clearly defined, entries are logged and weighing data is stored in an audit-compliant manner.

Foreign body detection and checkweighing for product safety

Foreign bodies in bulk material or processed intermediate products can both impair product quality and damage equipment. Metal detectors and X-ray inspection systems enable reliable identification of unwanted components in conveyor lines and on transportation belts. In addition, X-ray technology allows packaging integrity and fill quantity accuracy to be checked in a single step.

Dynamic checkweighers ensure the correct product weight inline or at the end of the line. Individual configurations allow adaptation to different packaging shapes, cycle rates and inspection requirements. This creates a multi-level safety net within production.

Minebea Intec has a broad portfolio of high-performance inspection systems and develops solutions that are specifically tailored to the respective requirements of customers and specific production environments.

Data integration from measured values to decision making

Measured values alone do not create added value. It is crucial that they are evaluated centrally, traceably documented, and archived in an audit-compliant manner. Only then is a reliable basis for controlling, quality assurance and auditing created.

Supplementary software solutions, such as SPC@Enterprise from Minebea Intec, support the structured consolidation of these data streams. They create transparency regarding production key figures, material usage and process deviations in real time and across entire plants. This turns isolated measuring points into a consistent information system.

Economic pressure, regulatory requirements and increasing documentation obligations ultimately have an impact on every single measuring point in production. Whether material balances are reliable, processes run smoothly or deviations are detected at an early stage is determined by the details of the data collection. Consistently combining precision, robustness, data security and digital transparency creates stable processes. Companies also strengthen their economic resilience and ability to act in an increasingly regulated and volatile market environment.

For more information contact Minebea Intec, +49 151 68814926 , heiko.sellin@minebea-intec.com, www.minebea.com





