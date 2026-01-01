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Electrical Power & Protection



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Why digital LV switchboards matter

May 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

Today’s buildings account for up to 40% of the global energy consumption and CO2 emissions. However, buildings are also expected to deliver higher availability and stronger safety performance while also being sustainable. Although there is an increased awareness and subsequent movement toward greener buildings, there are still some pieces on the chess board that are being overlooked. A perfect example is the electrical room; for decades, low-voltage (LV) switchboards have been treated as static infrastructure, designed to distribute power safely, but largely invisible once commissioned. Electrical faults remain one of the leading causes of fires and unplanned downtime in buildings, while reactive maintenance approaches expose organisations to avoidable risk, cost and disruption.

This where the digital switchboard steps in. Today, a digital switchboard represents an important shift in the way in electrical distribution is designed, operated and maintained. No longer a passive endpoint, it is a connected, data-driven asset, capable of delivering real-time visibility, predictive insights and measurable performance improvements

Digitally connected LV switchboards are relevant across a myriad of structures which all share common challenges like mitigating downtime, improving maintenance and reducing energy. By embedding intelligence directly into the switchboard, facility and energy managers can gain true insight into their electrical infrastructure in ways that were previously impossible without disrupting IT systems or adding unnecessary complexity.

Safety first

Safety is paramount in any building. However, according to EMFSA, faulty electrical installations and overloaded circuits are one of the leading causes of building fires in South Africa, posing serious risks to both property and life. Inadequate maintenance of electrical equipment is a critical fire hazard, with many incidents traced back to wiring faults and non-compliance with safety standards. Building stakeholders need systems that are safe by design, available by default, and compliant by construction.

Digital switchboards offer valuable support, with enhanced protection and monitoring capabilities that include:

• Arc-flash risk mitigation

• Early detection of thermal anomalies

• Continuous monitoring of switchboard and device health

Availability is equally important, which is why enhanced discrimination, draw-out breaker designs and predictive maintenance capabilities allow faster fault resolution and more controlled maintenance interventions, thereby reducing unplanned outages and extending asset life.

Furthermore, alignment with standards such as IEC 61439 and TR 61641, as well as power quality and seismic requirements, must be supported by ongoing visibility and documentation.

Efficiency and sustainability

Energy efficiency and decarbonisation targets are now operational realities, and electrical distribution plays an important role in achieving both. Digital switchboards enable detailed energy monitoring, benchmarking and power quality analysis at the point of distribution. This allows building owners to identify inefficiencies, detect anomalies and optimise consumption profiles in line with operational needs.

When integrated with energy management platforms, this data supports site-level carbon reporting, sustainability certifications, and informed decision making around energy investments.

Simplifying complexity through native digital design

One of the barriers to digital adoption in electrical rooms has historically been fragmented architectures, multiple gateways, long commissioning times and heightened cybersecurity concerns. Here, modern digital switchboards address features in modular architectures that simplify connectivity by reducing the number of digital components, enabling plug-and-play integration through standardised communication protocols, and minimising commissioning risk.

This approach accelerates deployment while ensuring scalability, allowing systems to evolve as building requirements change.

Native digital connectivity also enables seamless integration with monitoring and analytics platforms, providing a single point for electrical performance, alarms and maintenance insights across on-premise or cloud environments.

In an era where buildings are expected to be smarter, greener and more resilient, the electrical room can no longer remain analogue. The digital switchboard is already available, and is the logical next step in the evolution of power distribution.


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Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


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