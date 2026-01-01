SAIMC: Durban branch

May 2026 SAIMC

Mfanasibili Nkonyane, branch GM; Smunye Memela; Lucky Penduka, assistant branch GM.

The Durban branch of the SAIMC held their monthly meeting on 8 April 2026, and Smunye Memela, project manager and switch gear specialist at Gubhuza 3 Trading presented on the subject ‘From sensors to insights: predictive maintenance in action’.

Memela gave a practical, field-proven approach to predictive maintenance of MV switchgear using IoT-enabled sensors, cloud-based analytics and SCADA integration. By continuously monitoring key parameters such as temperature, humidity and partial discharge, the solution transforms raw operational data into actionable insights. Attendees heard how predictive analytics can detect early warning signs of failure, reduce unplanned outages and shift maintenance strategies from reactive to proactive and real-world implementation considerations, and how these technologies can be seamlessly integrated into existing infrastructure without disrupting operations.

The meeting was well attended and a lively discussion and Q+A followed Memela’s presentation. The SAIMC would like to thank Gubhuza 3 Trading for their kind sponsorship of the evening.

To view the Q&A; video with Whitney Mtolo and Smunye Memela visit https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSHVSBpyF/

Credit(s)

SAIMC





