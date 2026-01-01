SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

From left: Kevin Preston, SAIMC Johannesburg; Jenine Jansen van Vuuren, Comtest.
Jenine Jansen van Vuuren from Comtest delivered a presentation at the SAIMC Johannesburg technology evening, focusing on electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and the key metrics that govern their functionality.
The topic generated strong interest from the outset, with questions flowing as early as the second slide. With approximately 650 charging points currently deployed across South Africa, and an additional ±100 across Namibia and Botswana, it is clear that EV infrastructure is becoming an integral part of the future of fuel and service stations.
Jenine guided the audience through the relevant terminology, with specific emphasis on Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSA) technologies, as well as the growing trend of microgrids being used as a primary power supply for EV charging infrastructure.
The presentation also covered the international standards driving this rapidly evolving sector, and how these standards could be applied within the South African context. Potential shortcomings within the current local regulatory framework were discussed, providing valuable insight into areas requiring further development. In addition, the standards were used to illustrate the various types of EVSE installations and their modes of operation.
Overall, the event was highly interactive and informative, offering an engaging exploration of a critical and fast-growing segment of electrification technologies.
The management committee would like to take this opportunity to thank Jenine and Comtest on an exceptional evening.
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