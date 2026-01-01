Tech4Tomorrow brings robotics, coding and responsible AI to young learners

May 2026 News

A powerful wave of innovation, creativity and learning has swept through Hammarsdale, where the Tech4Tomorrow Easter School Programme brought young learners together for a hands-on journey into the world of technology.

Hosted at uBhedu Primary School, the three-day programme introduced learners to robotics, coding, responsible artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in a fun, practical and inspiring way. The initiative was delivered in partnership with uBhedu Primary School and Counter Space Learning, a non-profit company committed to expanding access to future-focused education in township communities.

Tech4Tomorrow is an innovative programme designed to expose learners to robotics and the ethical use of AI, under the guidance of expert tutors and facilitators. The programme created a space where learners could build confidence, solve problems, think creatively and begin imagining themselves as future innovators, engineers and technology leaders.

Learners were introduced to a wide range of concepts and tools. On the first day, learners explored the exciting fundamentals of robotics using LEGO Spike Prime toolkits, learning through building, teamwork and problem solving. The hands-on activities sparked curiosity and gave learners their first practical experience of how robotics can bring ideas to life.

On Day 2, the programme moved deeper into coding. Learners used the Rangers Classroom Coding Kit, a game-based platform that turns coding into an interactive adventure. Through the Rangers mobile app and puzzle-shaped coding boards, learners were introduced to beginner and intermediate coding concepts such as line-by-line commands, ‘if’ statements and ‘while’ loops. They later applied these newly gained skills to build and programme more advanced LEGO Spike Prime robots to carry out specific tasks.

The final day brought an even broader look at the future of technology. Learners were introduced to the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence, exploring platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini AI, Grok and DeepSeek. They also used Gemini AI as a support tool in completing their challenge for the day, showing how AI can be used responsibly to assist with creative and technical problem solving.

Day 3 also challenged learners to go beyond guided builds. Instead of simply following instructions, they designed and built multi-functional robots aimed at solving real-world problems, demonstrating both their creativity and their growing confidence with engineering and coding concepts.

Adding to the excitement, learners also assembled and flew Air:bit drones powered by Micro:bit, giving them a thrilling introduction to flight technology and applied coding. The programme further showcased the world of 3D printing, with printers on display and custom-made Counter Space key tags shared as memorable giveaways for the learners.

One of the standout moments of the programme was the revealing of Counter Space Learning’s own robotics prototype, the Enviro Truck Toolkit. Developed from ideas inspired by previous learners, the toolkit represents a bold step in locally inspired, learner-driven innovation. The prototype was accompanied by its own custom-built integrated development environment (IDE), featuring a block-based coding interface similar to Blockly, designed to make programming more accessible and engaging for young users. This showed what is possible when young people are given opportunities to imagine, design and create.

The programme was warmly received by the school and surrounding community, with strong interest and consistent engagement throughout the three days.

Tech4Tomorrow was made possible through the support of a number of valued partners and sponsors. Appreciation goes to Tangible Africa Group for the Rangers Classroom Coding experience, RS South Africa, and sponsor SMART Lab for supporting the Air:bit drone experience, and CEZEARS 3D Engineering Solution for lending 3D printers for the showcase.

For many of the learners, the programme was an introduction to robotics, coding and AI, and also an introduction to possibility. It showed that world-class technological learning can happen in township communities, and that young minds in these spaces are ready to lead, create and shape the future.

With excitement already building, Tech4Tomorrow will return again during the June 2026 winter school programme, continuing its mission to inspire and equip the next generation of innovators.

In communities where opportunities are often limited, programmes like Tech4Tomorrow open doors, ignite ambition and remind young learners that the future is is something they can begin building today.

For more information contact Riaan Stopforth, UKZN, +27 72 255 3330 , stopforth@ukzn.ac.za, www.ukzn.ac.za





