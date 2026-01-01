Toolbox on the Move brings critical components and support right to your door

BMG has expanded its service to businesses operating in remote areas in the Eastern Cape with the launch of a new mobile sales and support initiative. Toolbox on the Move brings products, technical expertise and onsite support directly to customers in many industries, including agriculture, automotive, wind energy, construction and general workshops.
“The new BMG Toolbox on the Move van has been kitted out with essential technical support tools and is operated by a specialist offering a hands-on service, including product demonstrations and practical guidance tailored to specific operational requirements,” explains group marketing executive, Darryn Wright. “Our new mobile service has been developed in response to customers in the Eastern Cape who are a fair distance from our traditional branches and who are looking for convenient access to correctly selected components and onsite technical support.”
A key advantage of Toolbox on the Move is that businesses are able to evaluate products first-hand, reducing uncertainty in component selection, and saving valuable time that would otherwise be spent travelling to a branch. The mobile service enables customers to purchase a selected range of essential products directly from the vehicle, while also providing a seamless link to BMG’s broader portfolio through our user-friendly online platform. This approach ensures that customers are not restricted to the stock carried on board. Where additional items are required, orders can be placed via BMG’s digital channels and fulfilled through the company’s central dispatch facility. Timeous delivery of a wider product range enhances convenience for customers.
Over 65 000 BMG products are available on the digital platform including bearings, seals, fasteners and power transmission components, as well as hand and power tools, abrasives, brushware, spanners, wrenches and sockets. Added to this are agricultural-specific components, including PTO shafts.
Toolbox on Move also creates opportunities for BMG to participate in local open days and community events, strengthening relationships and maintaining a visible presence in the Eastern Cape. The company, which is committed to constantly improving its solutions service to meet exact market requirements, plans to extend this mobile service to other regions, particularly in areas where operational efficiency and rapid access to products are critical.
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