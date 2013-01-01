Africa Automation Indaba 2026 puts the continent’s industrial future in focus

April 2026 News





The conversation around automation has changed in Africa. What was once framed as a future ambition is now a present-day requirement for industries under pressure to improve productivity and remain competitive in a volatile global economy.

This will take centre stage at Africa Automation Indaba 2026, which will take place on 13 to 14 May at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront in Cape Town. As the continent’s leading executive forum on automation and industrial digitalisation, the Indaba brings together decision makers, engineers, policymakers and technology innovators to examine how quickly Africa can turn automation into real industrial progress.

Advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, industrial IoT and digital manufacturing are already reshaping sectors such as mining, manufacturing, energy and logistics. While the opportunities are clear, the challenge lies in translating that potential into a scalable, practical implementation across diverse and often constrained operating environments.

This year’s Indaba reflects that. The programme has been designed to move beyond high-level discussions and focus instead on the operational, economic and strategic considerations shaping the adoption of automation across the continent. Through keynote sessions, panel discussions and real-world case studies, delegates will gain insight into how organisations are approaching automation today, where progress is being made, and what barriers remain.

The Indaba is grounded in the premise that automation in Africa is not just about technology but about productivity, competitiveness and long-term economic resilience. For many industries, particularly those still heavily reliant on commodities or legacy systems, automation offers a pathway to improve efficiency, strengthen supply chains and expand manufacturing capacity.

That opportunity does not exist in isolation. A complex set of factors, including infrastructure readiness, skills availability, policy frameworks and investment conditions, shapes it. The Indaba provides a platform to unpack these dynamics in a way that is both realistic and actionable.

Across two days, discussions will explore how organisations are integrating digital technologies into existing operations, how automation is being applied to improve safety and decision making in sectors such as mining, and how smart manufacturing approaches are beginning to redefine production environments. The agenda also reflects the growing recognition that automation must be implemented in ways that support inclusive growth, balancing efficiency gains with broader socio-economic outcomes.

Speakers at this year’s event bring a mix of policy, technical and commercial perspectives to the conversation. Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for Economic Growth for the City of Cape Town, will open the Indaba, focusing on how cities and governments can create enabling environments for industrial growth and investment. Arthur Goldstuck, founder of World Wide Worx, will provide a data-driven view of Africa’s digital and automation readiness, offering insight into how the continent compares in an increasingly competitive global technology landscape.

Dr Devon Hagedorn-Hansen, managing director at AMT3D, will address the skills gap, one of the most pressing challenges facing automation adoption. As industries digitalise, demand is increasing for engineers, data specialists and technicians capable of supporting advanced systems, yet the talent pipeline remains constrained. Building that capability is essential if automation is to move from isolated implementation to widespread adoption.

Other speakers, including Professor Horman Chitonge of the University of Cape Town and technology strategist Jean-Pierre Murray-Kline, will contribute perspectives on policy, economic transformation and the broader societal implications of automation. Their participation reflects the Indaba’s role as a forum shaping the direction of Africa’s industrial future.

Beyond the conference sessions, the Indaba offers delegates direct engagement with the companies developing and deploying automation solutions across the continent. Sponsors and exhibitors represent a cross-section of the industrial ecosystem, from industrial IoT and connectivity to process automation and advanced instrumentation, providing a practical view of how these technologies are being applied in real-world environments. For many attendees, the opportunity to engage with peers facing similar challenges, and to explore solutions in a focused, executive-level environment, is as important as the content itself.

Africa stands at a defining moment in its industrial evolution. The technologies shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution are advancing rapidly, and the decisions made now will influence how the continent participates in the global economy for decades to come. Automation alone will not solve Africa’s challenges, but combined with the right investments in skills, infrastructure and innovation, it has the potential to unlock new levels of productivity and growth.

Register today at: https:evolve.eventoptions.co.za/register/aai2026/details

Venue: Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront, Cape Town, South Africa

Dates: 13 to 14 May 2026

For more information contact Hanli Goncalves, RX Africa, +27 82 601 4339 , hanli.goncalves1@rxglobal.com, www.rxglobal.com





