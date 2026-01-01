Sealed split spherical roller bearings slash MTTR by 70%

April 2026 Motion Control & Drives

Industrial success is determined by sustained, uninterrupted uptime delivered by efficient and reliable machines and components. It follows that when it comes to maintenance or repair work, a quick turnaround is critical in order to mitigate downtime and keep operations moving.

SKF Cooper sealed split spherical roller bearings rise to the challenge. Boasting a unique split design combined with a robust sealing system, these innovative bearings enable fast, simple, onsite, in-place bearing replacement or repairs even in hard to reach areas. There is minimum disruption to shaft alignment or the driveline, subsequently shortening mean time to repair (MTTR) by up to 70%.

Engineered for long service life, SKF Cooper sealed split spherical roller bearings feature precision engineered joining methods that secure the inner and outer rings for exceptional structural integrity. At the same time, the exceptional sealing system incorporated into the unit, which is supplied as standard, retains lubricant, minimises grease leakage and blocks contaminant ingress.

“This combination optimises protection and reduces maintenance requirements, ensuring cleaner, longer lasting performance across heavy duty and process industries,” says SKF key account manager, Duncan Mngomezulu. “The advanced split design and robust sealing system work in tandem to boost productivity and deliver superior bearing reliability and machine performance, all while enhancing safety through reduced worker exposure to hazards. Ultimately, these features extend mean time between failure when measured against other split bearing designs.

Mngomezulu further notes that SKF Cooper split bearings are manufactured to the same geometry and quality standards as standard SKF non-split bearings which ensures optimal performance and consistent results. In addition, broad housing compatibility ensures a seamless fit with SKF metric and inch split block housings such as SNLD, SMS and SAF/SDAF, as well as many other housings from alternative manufacturers.

Designed to be tough for long service life, these bearings thrive in the harshest industrial environments, performing consistently in sectors including food and beverage, mining, mineral processing, metals, material handling, cement, pulp and paper, and power generation. Their versatility extends across a broad spectrum of common applications such as conveyor pulleys, bucket elevators, escalators, mixers and agitators as well as horizontal grinding mill pinions, where reliability under pressure is non negotiable.

The SKF Cooper split spherical roller bearing range has also now been expanded to include smaller sizes. “Through this initiative, we’ve expanded the reach of split bearing technology to conquer more complex challenges including installations with smaller shaft diameters or where access is restricted, setting a new benchmark for reliability in split bearing technology,” concludes Mngomezulu.

Credit(s)

SKF South Africa





